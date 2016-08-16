"I think I should start carrying a big plant around, just to shake things up," the actress jokes about hiding her bump on the set of Doubt

Katherine Heigl on the 'Challenge' of Hiding Her Baby Bump on Set: 'Every Day My Body Changes a Little Bit More'

Katherine Keigl 2016 TCA Summer Tour



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Katherine Heigl already has two daughters. But her son on the way is the first biological child for the actress — and with being new to pregnancy comes being new to incorporating a growing baby belly into her work.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Now I feel like [viewers are] only going to be watching that, and [they’re] just going to be like, ‘Oh, she’s hiding her baby bump in this scene,’ ” the star of the upcoming CBS legal drama Doubt tells PEOPLE.

“But yeah, I am,” Heigl, 37, admits. “That’s what I’m pretty much doing … in every scene.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star is expecting her third child with singer-songwriter husband Josh Kelley this January. And she says the costume crew behind her new show initially had loftier ideas in mind for her lead character Sadie Ellis.”

“We’re working really hard to try to hide [my pregnancy], and it’s a challenge,” she says. “Because every day my body changes a little bit more.

“We started out with really high hopes of like, fitted, pencil skirts and those really great Victoria Beckham dresses, and that became impossible pretty quickly,” she continues.

“So now it’s a lot of big coats. It’s either a purse, a jacket,” the actress and lifestyle blogger says of the ways the crew has been creative about hiding her bump, joking, “I think I should start carrying a big plant around, honestly — just to shake things up.

“Maybe a dog!” she adds. “Maybe [Sadie] has a small dog that she carries with her everywhere. Like a service dog. I’m gonna pitch that.”