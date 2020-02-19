Mini Me! Katherine Heigl Shares Sweet Photo with Son Joshua, 3, While Debuting Their New Haircuts

Katherine Heigl is showing off her new ‘do alongside her son Joshua Bishop.

In a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, the mom of three revealed that her entire family — including daughters Adalaide Marie Hope, 7, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 11 — had gotten new haircuts, but her 3-year-old son was the only one who agreed to pose for a photo after the fact.

“Fresh cuts for the Kelleys,” Heigl captioned a slideshow of three photos where she rocks a new short bob. “The girls were nowhere to be found for these pics…or they’re hiding cause they don’t want to be in the pic…but every one of us got our hairs done and we feel fine!”

“PS,” the actress added. “I will capture the girls cuts one way or another…they can’t hide forever. 😏”

Heigl, 41, shares her three children with her husband of over 12 years, Josh Kelley.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Katherine Heigl with son Joshua Katherine Heigl/Instagram

In September, the Suits star revealed she had changed her hair color from blonde to brunette for her role of Tully Hart in the upcoming Netflix series Firefly Lane.

“If you haven’t caught my stories this will be a shock for you… #tullyhart #FireflyLane #nextroleforthisgal,” she captioned an Instagram photo at the time, referring to her Instagram Story series that followed her hair transformation process.

Heigl also shared an Instagram Story video joking with Kelley that “a little role play might be a good idea” to adjust to her “dramatically” changed hair.

Wearing bright red glasses and her hair up in a bun, Heigl approached her husband saying, “Good evening Mr. Kelley … I just need to do a few routine tests,” seemingly channeling her former Grey’s Anatomy character.

RELATED: Katherine Heigl Goes Brunette for New Netflix Series — and Jokes About Role Play for Her Husband

Image zoom Katherine Heigl Katherine Heigl Instagram

RELATED: Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Forever Blessed’

In December, Heigl celebrated her and Kelley’s 12th anniversary with a sweet tribute post on social media.

“This man…this day…this marriage…I am damn grateful,” Heigl wrote. “That he found me. That I found him. That we have somehow miraculously bettered each other. Happy 12th anniversary love of my life. And thank you. For never wavering in your love, your loyalty. For being an endlessly blissful safe place to land. For raising a joy up in me that bursts forth in uninhibited raucous peals of laughter.”

“Holy s— do I love you!” she added. “Am still madly in love with you. Am forever blessed by your love for me. Nobody… @joshbkelley.”