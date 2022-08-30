Katherine Heigl Gets Emotional as She Sends Her Three Kids Back to School: 'Might Start Crying'

Katherine Heigl is feeling bittersweet emotions as she sends all three of her kids off to school.

The Life As We Know It star, 43, shared a series of photos on Instagram last week as her two daughters left for school and her youngest child, son Joshua, started his first day of kindergarten.

Heigl and husband Josh Kelley share daughters Naleigh Mi-Eu, 13, Adalaide, 10, and Joshua, 5.

The first two photos in Heigl's Instagram carousel show Naleigh and Adalaide hugging and joking around in front of a scenic mountain-filled background. The mom of three also snapped a couple of cute pictures of Joshua all dressed up before his first day, waiting for the bus while wearing an oversized Dragonball Z backpack.

"Well it's that time of year again. Back to school for these two and off to kindergarten for my last and final baby," writes Heigl. "I feel funny. Like maybe I might start crying. Or maybe I'll just run around the house for the next seven hours intermittently yelling FREEDOM!!! We'll see. 😏❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Katherine Heigl/Instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Katherine Heigl/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Katherine Heigl/Instagram

RELATED: Katherine Heigl Soaks Up the Sun with Daughter Adalaide, 10, and Son Joshua, 5, in Rare Photo

Heigl later shared a relatable parenting moment on TikTok as she and Kelley tried to cope with sending their youngest off to kindergarten.

In the clip, Heigl and Kelley hop in the car to follow their son's school bus to make sure he gets to class safely.

"Who's going to change into seven different Superman and superhero outfits today?" Kelley sweetly asks before joking that he's up to the task.

"Stinks is off to kindergarten…we're barely holding it together over here," Heigl captioned the video.

Earlier this summer, Heigl posted a sweet photo on Instagram featuring Joshua and Adalaide.

In the cute shot, Adalaide sat in her mom's lap as Heigl wrapped her arms around her daughter and posed for the camera. Joshua sat in front of the mother-daughter pair and smiled for the photo. The group looked ready for summertime fun as they sported bathing suits in the snap.