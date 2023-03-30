Katherine Heigl Admits She 'Didn't Know How to Raise' Kids in L.A., Shares Why Family Moved to Utah

Katherine Heigl is opening up about her decision to raise her family in Utah.

The Firefly Lane star, 44, explained in an interview with E! News that she and husband Josh Kelley felt that Utah would be a better option than Hollywood to raise their three kids, daughters Naleigh, 14, Adalaide, 10, and son Joshua, 6.

"I didn't know how to raise them in L.A., so I felt like I could do it here," she admitted. "I could be more on top of things that scare me and I could be more on top of the kinds of friends they have and places they're going, the kind of activities they're involved in — and what the hell they're doing on their phones!"

Not only would living in Utah be beneficial for their kids, but Heigl also said it offered her a way to "decompress" and step away from the hustle of Hollywood.

"I could kind of decompress and let that hustle part of me go — a little bit," she shared. "I don't know that in any career you can ever completely stop hustling, but being able to separate it a little bit and choose those times of hustle versus just being in it constantly was really important to me."

Last month, Heigl shared the story of how she and husband Kelley first discussed adoption.

In an interview for the February 2023 issue of Red, Heigl recalled telling Kelley early on their relationship that her desire to start a family via adoption was a non-negotiable.

"About six months after meeting my now-husband I was, like, 'I'd better get a few things straight now: marriage and having a family are both really important to me; starting a family with adoption is also really important to me.' "

"'If those things don't speak to you, we should part ways,'" the Grey's Anatomy alum remembered telling Kelley. "Luckily, he was, like, 'I'm down with that!' "

Adoption, Heigl explained to the British outlet, "has always been a part of my life."

"I was born into it," says Heigl, whose older sister Meg was adopted from South Korea before Heigl was born. "I wanted my family to look like the one I came from."