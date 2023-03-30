Katherine Heigl Admits She 'Didn't Know How to Raise' Kids in L.A., Shares Why Family Moved to Utah

Katherine Heigl explains why she wanted to leave Hollywood to raise her three kids in Utah

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 02:40 PM
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl with her family. Photo: Katherine Heigl Instagram

Katherine Heigl is opening up about her decision to raise her family in Utah.

The Firefly Lane star, 44, explained in an interview with E! News that she and husband Josh Kelley felt that Utah would be a better option than Hollywood to raise their three kids, daughters Naleigh, 14, Adalaide, 10, and son Joshua, 6.

"I didn't know how to raise them in L.A., so I felt like I could do it here," she admitted. "I could be more on top of things that scare me and I could be more on top of the kinds of friends they have and places they're going, the kind of activities they're involved in — and what the hell they're doing on their phones!"

Not only would living in Utah be beneficial for their kids, but Heigl also said it offered her a way to "decompress" and step away from the hustle of Hollywood.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Katherine Heigl children back to school
Katherine Heigl/Instagram (2)

"I could kind of decompress and let that hustle part of me go — a little bit," she shared. "I don't know that in any career you can ever completely stop hustling, but being able to separate it a little bit and choose those times of hustle versus just being in it constantly was really important to me."

Last month, Heigl shared the story of how she and husband Kelley first discussed adoption.

In an interview for the February 2023 issue of Red, Heigl recalled telling Kelley early on their relationship that her desire to start a family via adoption was a non-negotiable.

Katherine Heigl Parents
Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley and their kids for Parents. William Shirakawa for Parents

"About six months after meeting my now-husband I was, like, 'I'd better get a few things straight now: marriage and having a family are both really important to me; starting a family with adoption is also really important to me.' "

"'If those things don't speak to you, we should part ways,'" the Grey's Anatomy alum remembered telling Kelley. "Luckily, he was, like, 'I'm down with that!' "

Adoption, Heigl explained to the British outlet, "has always been a part of my life."

"I was born into it," says Heigl, whose older sister Meg was adopted from South Korea before Heigl was born. "I wanted my family to look like the one I came from."

Related Articles
Katherine Heigl visits SiriusXM Studios
Katherine Heigl Told Husband She Wanted to Adopt After 6 Months of Dating: He Was 'Down with That!'
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Firefly Lane Season 2 Trailer
See Kate and Tully's Long-Awaited Reunion in 'Firefly Lane' Season 2, Part 2 Trailer: 'What Took You So Long?'
Jodie Turner-Smith Says Having a Biracial Daughter Is Helping Her 'Heal' Feelings Around Colorism
Jodie Turner-Smith Says Raising a Biracial Daughter Is Helping Her 'Heal' Feelings Around Colorism
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl Is Teaching Her Daughters Not to Worry About People-Pleasing: 'It's Not Your Job'
Kelis reflects on husband Mike Mora's death a year later
Kelis Explains How Her Husband's Death Impacted Her Wellness Journey a Year Later: 'I Want to Live Well'
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says Brandon Blackstock Divorce 'Wasn't an Overnight Decision': 'It Rips You Apart'
Jessica Alba at Miu Miu Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 7, 2023 at the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council in Paris, France.
Jessica Alba Admits She 'Wrestles' with Her Kids Having a Different Upbringing Than She Did
AMERICAN SONG CONTEST Season: 1 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkso
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Can Get 'Really Sad' About Her Divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines
Chip Gaines Explains Why He and Joanna Feel They Were 'Naive' About Putting Their Kids on TV
Katherine Heigl Emotionally Watches Daughter's First Time on 'The View' a Decade Ago with Her in the Audience https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvwB5XNtrlw
Katherine Heigl Watches Daughter's First Time on 'The View' a Decade Later with Her in Audience
Kerry Washington at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kerry Washington on Raising Kids with a Thick Skin: 'Not Everybody's Going to Hold Your Hand'
THE COMPANY YOU KEEP - ABC’s “The Company You Keep” stars Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie.
Sarah Wayne Callies Reveals How Life as a Mom of 2 Connects Her to Role on 'The Company You Keep'
katherine heigl
Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids While Celebrating National Family Day
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Actors Katherine Heigl (L) and Josh Duhamel attend the "Life As We Know It" premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre on September 30, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
Josh Duhamel Defends Katherine Heigl Against Her 'Bad Rap': 'She's Awesome'
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting