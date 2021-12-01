Katherine Heigl Celebrates National Adoption Month with Special Family Photo

Katherine Heigl and her husband, singer Josh Kelley, are parents to two adopted daughters

Katherine Heigl is celebrating her family for National Adoption Month!

The Firefly Lane star, 43, shared a photo of her family on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

In the snapshot, Heigl's husband, singer Josh Kelley, 41, is all smiles with their three children: 4-year-old Joshua Bishop Kelly; 13-year-old Naleigh Mi-Eun, whom they adopted from South Korea in 2009; and 9-year-old Adalaide, who was adopted from Louisiana in 2012.

"November was National Adoption Month. A month to celebrate all adoptive families, and to recognize the need for forever homes for children in foster care," Heigl captioned the post before sharing adoption statistics.

"There are over 122,000 children and youth across the country waiting in foster care for at least one caring adult in their life," she continued. "1 in 5 of those youth are teens who are at high risk of aging out of foster care which increases their risk of homelessness and human trafficking."

Heigl concluded, "By connecting youth, supporting families and creating hope, @raise.the.future is creating a safe, brighter future for thousands of youth that have experienced foster care, one caring adult at a time. #nationaladoptionmonth #onecaringadult #raisethefuture"

Earlier this month, the mom of three celebrated Naleigh Mi-Eun officially becoming a teenager. Heigl shared a sentimental tribute with a carousel of throwback photos featuring Naleigh Mi-Eun throughout the years, including some from just before she was adopted as an infant.

"The first two photos are the first two photos @joshbkelley and I received of our beautiful baby daughter Nancy Leigh Mi-Eun as she waited in Seoul Korea to come home to us and we waited in LA to hold the baby we already loved," the Grey's Anatomy alum wrote in the caption on Nov. 23.

"I'm not gonna lie…I'm tearing up a little…ok a lot…looking through these photos, reaching back in time grasping at the smoke of memories that still hold this gorgeous, spectacular girl at 9 months. All folds and rolls and chicken fluff hair."

Reflecting on how adopting Naleigh forever changed her, Heigl added, "This girl. The girl that made me a mother. The girl that gave my life purpose. Meaning. Direction. Boundless eternal love. This girl turns 13 today. 13. She is officially a teenager.I can't seem to process it. How did this happen. Wasn't she my silly, giggling, gap toothed, rolly polly baby just a few years ago…just yesterday?"