Katherine Heigl was the guest of honor at a baby shower in early December, thrown by the actress's mother to celebrate her soon-to-arrive son

Katherine Heigl‘s baby boy is almost here!

The actress and her husband Josh Kelley were gifted with a beautiful baby shower over the weekend of Dec. 3 to celebrate the upcoming January arrival of their son. According to her blog Heavenly Days, Heigl’s mother Nancy threw the party — which was heavily inspired by both the Christmas season and the family’s nature-rich home environment.

“I headed straight to Pinterest to cultivate a look for the shower that spoke to not only the holidays, but also our mountain home in Utah where the baby will be born,” Heigl, 38, wrote in a post about the occasion.

“I loved that my mom involved me and that I got to contribute my ideas. I’m kind of a control freak on occasion … okay, more often than not, so getting to have a voice when it came to the shower was pretty awesome for me!”

“My mother had a gorgeous Christmas tree put up done all in green and it was the perfect way to include the spirit of the season,” the Grey’s Anatomy alum shares. “The Christmas holidays are a pretty big deal in my family, and not only will we now be celebrating our baby’s birthday around Christmas — Josh and I also celebrate our wedding anniversary Dec. 23. So it’s a month full of joy and gratitude for us for many reasons!”

Heigl balanced the naturally whimsical aesthetic of the holiday season with a bit more simplicity on her guests’ table settings.

“I loved the idea of simple winter white bouquets and am an avid milk glass collector so wanted to include some single-stem arrangements in milk glass for the dinner tables,” she explains of her décor inspiration. “I wanted the table settings to feel rustic and elegant like our ranch up in Utah, so we included natural elements like rattan place mats, naturally shed deer antlers, pine cones and white gourds.”

The soon-to-be mom of three — she and musician Kelley, 36, also share daughters Adalaide Marie Hope, 4½, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 8 — explains that there was one thing she definitely kept traditional.

“For the invitations I went with the classic stork and baby idea. My mother did something similar for my birth announcements, and I thought it would be nice to continue the tradition with my own child,” she writes. “We also did a version of the stork for Adalaide’s welcoming party, so it’s kind of a thing for our family now!”

Of course, the food was just as farm-fresh as the aesthetic — but the family didn’t skimp on the libations.

“The food was all about farm to table, seasonal simplicity, and was absolutely delicious,” she writes. “We had an open bar that included some really fun holiday-inspired cocktails for those imbibing, but since I cannot, it was super important to me that the food be amazing so I had something to indulge in all night too! Thankfully it was!”

The most important splurge? Dessert, obviously!

“I’ve had quite the sweet tooth throughout this pregnancy so the cake was also pretty significant to me. I of course wanted it to be beautiful, but it had to be tasty too!” Heigl explains. “I found some perfect examples of the kind of simple beauty I was looking for and then told the bakers to make sure the frosting was not only decorative but delicious too. They nailed it!”

She adds, “We also included some fun Christmas sugar cookies decorated with a baby in mind. They were the perfect parting gift to send our guests home with.”

The actress and blogger is extremely thankful for the warm welcome for their newest addition.

“Not only did I absolutely love how beautifully everything turned out but I could not have been more grateful for all my friends, family and co-workers who showed up to shower us with good wishes and support,” she adds. “It was a magical night full of love, laughter, great food, holiday cheer and anticipation for the new life we are about to welcome into our world.”