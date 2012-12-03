Spotted: Katherine Heigl and Adalaide - Wheels Up

Katherine Heigl smiles as she totes her newest addition, 7-month-old daughter Adalaide Marie Hope, through Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.

The pair were on their way to the Utah home the actress, 34, shares with Josh Kelley.

Heigl and her musician husband, 32, are also parents to daughter Naleigh, 4.

“Her full name is Adalaide Marie Hope Kelley,” Heigl explained about how the family chose their little girl’s name came about.

“Adalaide because of my great-grandmother, Marie after my middle name, and Hope because that is what the process became.”