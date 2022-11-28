Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photo of Dad Arnold Holding Granddaughter Eloise at Baptism

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt are feeling grateful on their first Thanksgiving with two little girls.

The couple, who share daughters Eloise Christina, 5 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, spent the holiday with the children's book author's family, as seen in glimpses on Instagram shared Sunday.

"A weekend of yummy food, lots of love, a baptism, first holiday season and family," the mom of two captioned a photo carousel on Instagram, which shared glimpses of the private family's weekend. "I am so grateful and thankful for these memories ♥️."

Along with photos of the couple spending time with Schwarzenegger Pratt's loved ones and giving back by serving food for charity, one sweet picture shows a close-up from behind of Arnold Schwarzenegger holding Eloise in a church, with The Terminator star kissing the infant's cheek.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Good Night, Sister author, 32, also shared a photo showing part of Eloise's car seat in a room filled with poinsettia plants, as well as a photo of Lyla, from the shoulders down, in a white shirt with a brown dress over it, paired with white tights and white mary janes.

Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex Anna Farris.

Earlier this month, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 43, shared a silly selfie on Instagram in which he proudly wore his daughters' pink flower barrettes on his mustache.

"My girls assured me that this in style 🎀," Pratt captioned the post adding the hashtags "girl dad," "also a boy dad" and "but he doesn't make me do this," alluding to his bond with Jack.

In September, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared a heartwarming Instagram tribute calling her two daughters her "favorite girls."

"It really is the greatest gift to have daughters. 👯‍♀️ #nationaldaughtersday," she captioned the happy photo, in which she held Eloise in one arm while embracing Lyla with the other.