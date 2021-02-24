It's a Boy! Katharine McPhee and Husband David Foster Welcome a Son

This is the sixth child for David Foster, who married Katharine McPhee in June 2019

Katharine McPhee's baby has arrived!

The Smash actress, 36, has welcomed her first child, a son, with husband David Foster, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," the rep tells PEOPLE. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in October that McPhee and Foster were expecting. At the time, the couple were spotted in Montecito, California, having lunch and shopping for baby buys.

A day after PEOPLE confirmed her pregnancy, McPhee seemed to reference the news on Instagram.

"I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don't know ... is one of my favorite drinks and it reminds you of being in Capri," the Waitress star said in a video on her Instagram Stories. "Thank you, Aperol Spritz. I won't be drinking this anytime soon — wink, wink — but I'm very excited."

She also sparked speculation about the sex of the baby by her outfit choices while showing off her baby bump on Instagram. In December, she donned a blue look paired with blue emojis "💙🦋💙." Then in January, she opted for an all-pink wardrobe while cradling her stomach.

On a recent episode of the Women on Top Podcast hosted by Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok, McPhee revealed the sex of her baby, sharing what she planned to teach her son.