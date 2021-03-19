Katharine McPhee Opens Up About Netflix Show Country Comfort and Life as a New Mom

She's been a mom for less than two months, but Katharine McPhee is already getting the hang of things.

"It just feels so natural," the actress, 36, who welcomed her son Rennie David with husband David Foster in February, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I've had a really good baby; he's been so good. I'm so in love!"

And the American Idol alum certainly has a full plate these days. In the new Netflix series, Country Comfort, launching March 19, McPhee plays a country singer turned nanny.

"When I read the pilot, I just thought it had so much heart," says McPhee, who also sings in the show. "And it's so original to be in a sitcom that's also a musical comedy. I'm definitely not part of the country world, but that's the exciting thing as an actor, you get to do something outside your wheelhouse as a person."

And when it comes to easing back into her post-pregnancy body, McPhee isn't stressing.

"I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I've just been so grateful and happy that I've had a healthy baby and I've felt really good, emotionally and physically," she says. "I'm so happy that I don't have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet."

Adds McPhee, "I don't even think about them right now! In my everyday life, I would have an event coming up or need to work out and it's just really nice to have a break and be happy where I am."

And that means plenty of time to enjoy life as a family of three.

"I'm up at 5 a.m. with him and we listen to his dad's piano album [David Foster's Eleven Words] and we have our quiet time," says McPhee of special moments with her son. "And at night before we put him in his room, it's just the three of us in bed. We take lots of pictures! It's really sweet."