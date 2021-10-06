"I bow down to these women who just do it completely on their own, but you know, you say it takes a village, and it does because babies need lots of attention," McPhee tells PEOPLE

Katharine McPhee Says 'It Takes a Village' to Raise a Baby: 'There Are Moments That Are Hard'

Katharine McPhee is loving being a mama — but she acknowledges she can't do it alone.

The singer opened up to PEOPLE in a recent interview about the realities of motherhood, sharing that that "it takes a village" when raising a baby, so "everyone needs help."

"I bow down to these women who just do it completely on their own, but you know, you say it takes a village, and it does because babies need lots of attention," McPhee, 37, says.

"And I think it's healthy for babies to have multiple people around them who love them, friends, families, nannies," she continues. "I mean, whoever you can, just [to] help you out — and it also, in turn, helps the baby."

McPhee welcomed her 7-month-old son Rennie in February with husband David Foster — and says that she "loves every second" with her son but "there are moments that are hard."

"Honestly, I love every second with him. I really do. I'm not one of those women that's just going to say like how hard it is, because there are moments that are hard and you're tired but I just keep reminding myself that it's just a moment in time [and] that I'm never going to get this time back. So I love every moment of it," McPhee says.

Last month, McPhee announced she would be partnering with MINDD, an intimates company that caters to the D+ bra size woman, and is releasing her first-ever capsule collection Katharine McPhee Foster X MINDD this month. McPhee says what she loves most about the product is its comfort and style wrapped in one.

"It's comfortable, it's beautiful, and it's designed for women who are D+ and above without compromising the way it looks, without compromising beauty and comfort," McPhee says.

Thanks to MINDD, McPhee was able to find a nursing bra after her pregnancy that still looked and felt like a regular bra.

"When you get pregnant, you're excited to actually buy a nursing bra 'cause you're like, 'Oh, it's all the things you get to buy and experience.' And then when this bra was introduced to me, [it] felt like it had nothing to do with nursing or pregnancy," McPhee says, adding that the garment made her feel comfortable in her new mom skin.

In July, McPhee told PEOPLE that Rennie continues to be "advanced" in how quickly he's hitting developmental milestones.

"His little teeth popped out and it's fun because they popped up earlier than when they were supposed to. He's a much bigger baby than his peers, so it's kind of fun to have a baby who is growing so well," McPhee said at the time.