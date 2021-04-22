Katharine McPhee welcomed her first child with husband David Foster on Feb. 22

Katharine McPhee Shares Look at Her and David Foster's Son Rennie's Nursery: See the Photos!

Katharine McPhee is giving fans an intimate look at her son's charming nursery.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old actress and singer shared an array of photos on her Instagram Story highlighting her 8-week-old son Rennie David's room.

In the first picture shared, McPhee showed off a glimpse at her 1-month-old son's crib, which is lined with an array of plush toy animals, as well as a pillow inscribed with "Rennie David Foster 2.22.21" on it.

The second picture posted showed off a view of the other side of the crib, which comes equipped with even more animal friends to keep McPhee and her husband David Foster's son company. In the photo, fans also got a look at the wallpaper that adorns the walls of the infant's room, which features hot air balloons and a plane flying among white clouds.

In the third and final post, the American Idol alum offered a look at what she called her "favorite spot" in the room, an area that features a cream-colored armchair situated between Rennie's crib and a small end table.

The Smash alum welcomed her first child with Foster, 71, on Feb. 22, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," the rep told PEOPLE. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006, when Foster mentored McPhee and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol.

Foster is also dad to daughters Sara, Erin and Jordan, whom he shares with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison and Amy from previous relationships.

Earlier in the week, McPhee documented some more moments of motherhood, sharing a photograph of herself holding onto a My Brest Friend breastfeeding pillow. In the caption of her post, McPhee gave a shout-out to her fellow moms as she gave a peace sign and smiled for the snapshot.

"This is for all the moms out there. ✌🏼🤱🏻," the Country Comfort star wrote alongside the post.