Katharine McPhee Shows Son Rennie, 17 Months, Exploring the Golf Course: 'Start Em Young'
Katharine McPhee's toddler is learning new skills every day!
The American Idol alum, 38, shared a cute photo of her son, Rennie David, 17 months, on Thursday as he explored a golf course. In the picture, Rennie curiously looks down into the golf hole as he holds the flag pole on top of it.
"Start em young," McPhee captioned the sweet shot, where the toddler's hand just blocks out his face.
The Smash actress spoke to PEOPLE about motherhood last July, explaining how she keeps a positive mindset when it comes to raising her little boy.
"It is hard, but my attitude towards being a mom is just so grateful. It comes from such a grateful standpoint that I think when you come from a place of gratitude, the things that are hard you just deal with them and you move on," McPhee added. "The joy outweighs the struggle."
Earlier this month, the actress shared videos on her Instagram Story of son Rennie having a blast with a tiny red drum set. The toddler played away happily as his mom documented the cute moment.
"16 months drummer boy 🥰," she captioned her video.
Foster joked to PEOPLE in February that Rennie is just as musical as his parents, sharing, "He plays Mozart and Bach flawlessly," before adding more seriously, "At 11 months? ... Obviously, we don't see any musical talent yet, but who knows?"
Rennie is McPhee's first child and Foster's sixth. The music producer is also dad to daughters Sara, 41, Erin, 39, and Jordan, 35, with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 52, and Amy, 48, from previous relationships. McPhee and Foster tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006.
"It's too cliché to say 'Now I have more time,' but I do: I have more time," Foster explained of being a dad again. "Without any reflection on any of my other children, whom I all love equally, and equally as much as my son."
While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Clive Davis' 90th birthday celebration in April, McPhee and Foster raved about raising their little one together.
"It's great. It's the best," the actress and singer said, while her husband added, "She's a fantastic mother. An amazing mother and we are having the best time."