Katharine McPhee Shows Off Son Rennie's Musical 'Talents' as He Plays on Piano and Drums

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's son is having a blast exploring the world of music.

On Wednesday, the singer-actress, 38, shared two sweet videos on her Instagram Story of son Rennie, 17 months, playing with different instruments around the house. First, little Rennie is seen behind a piano, where he bangs on different keys.

"I love these chunky thighs," she writes, slowly zooming in on her son from across the room.

Later, McPhee shows Rennie tapping away on an electronic drum pad. "Already showing off my child's talents," she teases in the caption.

Katharine McPhee Foster/Instagram

It's not the first time McPhee has given a peek at her son's budding musical talent. Last month, she shared videos on her Instagram Story of Rennie having a blast with a tiny red drum set. The infant played away happily as his mom documented the cute moment.

"16 months drummer boy 🥰," she captioned her video.

McPhee also shared some laughs in one of the clips posted early the next morning. She jokingly added a sticker of a man rubbing his temples and shaking his head as she showed the toddler playing the drum in his pajamas.

Katharine Foster/Instagram

Foster joked to PEOPLE in February that Rennie is just as musical as his parents, sharing, "He plays Mozart and Bach flawlessly," before adding more seriously, "At 11 months? ... Obviously, we don't see any musical talent yet, but who knows?"

Rennie is McPhee's first child and Foster's sixth. The music producer is also dad to daughters Sara, 41, Erin, 39, and Jordan, 35, with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 52, and Amy, 48, from previous relationships. McPhee and Foster tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006.

"It's too cliché to say 'Now I have more time,' but I do: I have more time," Foster explained of being a dad again. "Without any reflection on any of my other children, whom I all love equally, and equally as much as my son."