Katharine McPhee Shares Videos of Her and David Foster's 'Little Drummer Boy' Rennie, 16 Months

McPhee, 38, shared that Rennie's already showing some of his parents' musical prowess

It looks like Katharine McPhee and David Foster have a budding musician on their hands!

On Monday, the actress, 38, shared videos on her Instagram Story of son Rennie having a blast with a tiny red drum set. The 16-month-old played away happily as his mom documented the cute moment.

"16 months drummer boy 🥰," she captioned her video.

McPhee also shared some laughs in one of the clips posted early Tuesday morning. She jokingly added a sticker of a man rubbing his temples and shaking his head as she showed the toddler playing the drum in his pajamas.

Foster joked to PEOPLE in February that Rennie is just as musical as his parents, sharing, "He plays Mozart and Bach flawlessly," before adding more seriously, "At 11 months? ... Obviously, we don't see any musical talent yet, but who knows?"

"It's too cliché to say 'Now I have more time,' but I do: I have more time," Foster explained of being a dad again. "Without any reflection on any of my other children, whom I all love equally, and equally as much as my son."

Katharine McPhee Shares First Photo of Son Rennie's Face in Father's Day Tribute to David Foster Credit: Katharine McPhee/instagram

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Clive Davis' 90th birthday celebration in April, McPhee and Foster raved about raising their little one.

"It's great. It's the best," the actress and singer said, while her husband added, "She's a fantastic mother. An amazing mother and we are having the best time."

McPhee told ET she was "having so much fun" as a mom, despite some sleepless nights.

"I love it, absolutely. I mean, last night was a little rough, the time...he was up and then you know, when you're traveling with the kid, you have your moments where you get over-tired and frustrated," she said.