Katharine McPhee Shares Rare Photo of Son Rennie on Capri Boat Outing: 'Too Much Fun in the Sun'

Katharine McPhee's little boy is tired out from his day at sea!

On Thursday, the actress, 38, shared a rare shot of her 17-month-old son Rennie, whom she shares with husband David Foster, as he sweetly rests in his mom's arms while on a boat outing in Capri, Italy.

In the snap, posted on her Instagram Story, the Smash alum gives her son a kiss on the head as he wraps his arm around McPhee.

"Too much fun in the sun ☀️," wrote McPhee, who has been vacationing in Capri this week with her husband and friends.

Katherine Foster and baby Credit: Katherine Foster/Instagram

Last month, the singer shared the first photo of son Rennie's face as she posted a series of pictures in honor of Father's Day.

Among the carousel of shots is one image of McPhee and Foster, 72, with Rennie, whose face can be partially seen looking down at a piano. The actress had previously hidden her little one's face entirely from view when sharing photos of him on social media.

In the caption of her post, McPhee paid tribute to Foster, whom she described as being the man "who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy."

Katharine McPhee Shares First Photo of Son Rennie's Face in Father's Day Tribute to David Foster Credit: Katharine McPhee/instagram

"I love our little family. I love our big family," McPhee continued. "You have NEVER complained over how your life is slightly different now. Well… you only complain that you can't stay up late watching TV in bed but how can I blame you -that's your favorite thing."