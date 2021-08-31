Katharine McPhee Shares Rare Photo of Husband David Foster and Baby Rennie, 6 Months: 'My Boys'

David Foster is enjoying time with his little boy.

On Tuesday, Katharine McPhee Foster posted a rare photo of her husband with their 6-month-old son, Rennie David, to her Instagram Story, featuring the pair on a plane together.

In the snapshot, Foster holds on to Rennie as the baby boy sits on top of a counter. The musician, 71, has both hands around his son's waist to keep him from falling.

Baby Rennie wears a royal blue onesie and holds on to a toy in the picture while his dad sports a navy long sleeve shirt.

"My boys 🇨🇦🥰❤️," McPhee Foster writes on the photo.

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006, when Foster mentored McPhee Foster and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol.

While Rennie is McPhee Foster's first baby, her husband is already father to daughters Sara, 40, Erin, 39, and Jordan, 34, whom he shared with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 51, and Amy, 48, from previous relationships.

Last month, the Smash alum spoke to PEOPLE about her son, sharing that her child continues to be "advanced" in how quickly he's hitting developmental milestones.

"His little teeth popped out and it's fun because they popped up earlier than when they were supposed to. He's a much bigger baby than his peers, so it's kind of fun to have a baby who is growing so well," McPhee Foster told PEOPLE during the beach clean-up event with World Surf League Pure and Wildcoast.

"It all evens out," she added. "They all end up in the same place, but right now he's a little bit ahead of the curve. It's super fun to be like 'Oh, he's advanced.' But really you know that your baby is just the same as any other baby."

The Country Comfort star said "nothing has surprised me" about motherhood, and she wants future moms to know that it's a joyful experience to welcome a child.