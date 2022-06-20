Katharine McPhee Shares First Photo of Son Rennie's Face in Father's Day Tribute to David Foster

Katharine McPhee has previously hidden her little one's face from view when sharing photos of him on social media

Katharine McPhee is sharing a closer look at her son with David Foster.

The actress and singer, 38, shared a series of photographs on Instagram Sunday in honor of Father's Day.

Among the carousel of shots is one image of McPhee and Foster, 72, with their son Rennie, whose face can be partially seen looking down at a piano. The Smash alum has previously hidden her little one's face entirely from view when sharing photos of him on social media.

In the caption of her post, McPhee paid tribute to Foster, whom she described as being the man "who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy."

"I love our little family. I love our big family," McPhee continued. "You have NEVER complained over how your life is slightly different now. Well… you only complain that you can't stay up late watching TV in bed but how can I blame you -that's your favorite thing."

Added the star, "You've only made bringing Rennie into the world an absolute joy for me. To many more adventures baby! 🎊I love you to the moon and back."

Katherine McPhee Instagram Katharine McPhee and son Rennie | Credit: Katherine McPhee/Instagram

McPhee and Foster welcomed their son in February 2021.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006, when Foster mentored McPhee and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol.

Foster is also father to daughters Sara, Erin and Jordan, whom he shares with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison and Amy from previous relationships.

Back in April, McPhee and Foster chatted with Entertainment Tonight at Clive Davis's 90th birthday celebration, where they raved about being new parents together.

"It's great. It's the best," the star said, while her husband added, "She's a fantastic mother. An amazing mother, and we are having the best time."

McPhee told ET she was "having so much fun" as a mom, despite some sleepless nights.