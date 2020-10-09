Katharine McPhee Says She 'Won't Be Drinking' Alcohol 'Anytime Soon' amid Pregnancy News

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Smash star is expecting her first child with husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee will be embarking on her journey to motherhood without her favorite cocktail in hand.

The Smash star, 36, seemingly referenced her pregnancy news in a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Friday, sharing that she won't be indulging in an Aperol Spritz "anytime soon" after she was sent a package containing ingredients to make the wine-based beverage.

"I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don't know ... is one of my favorite drinks and it reminds you of being in Capri," she says as she opens the box.

"Thank you, Aperol Spritz," the singer continues. "I won't be drinking this anytime soon — wink, wink — but I'm very excited."

McPhee is expecting her first child with husband David Foster, sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

The couple, who married on June 28, 2019, were spotted out on Tuesday in Montecito, California, grabbing lunch together and shopping for baby buys. McPhee dressed casually in gray leggings, a black top and a baseball cap while carrying her dog in a bag.

McPhee and Foster, 70, first met in 2006 when he mentored her and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol.

Foster is already father to daughters Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shares with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 46, from previous relationships.

Erin previously told PEOPLE that McPhee has been a positive addition to their lives — and they sometimes jokingly refer to her as "Mommy!"

"Interestingly, the age difference has played a role in a positive way," Erin said. "Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings. Kat has really pushed him to open up. We could get into a fight, and then Kat's like, 'No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back.' She's a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable."

Foster added that he gives his wife credit for coming "into this" family of five adult daughters.