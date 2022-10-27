Katharine McPhee Says 'It Makes Sense' Her Son with David Foster Is Musically Inclined

"He's certainly obsessed with the drums! Or imaginary drums, for that matter," Katharine McPhee said of her toddler, whom she shares with husband David Foster

By
Published on October 27, 2022 12:37 AM
katharine mcphee
Katharine McPhee with son Rennie. Photo: katharine mcphee/instagram

Katharine McPhee says her 20-month-old son is taking after Mom and Dad.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Wednesday, the singer-actress and her husband, musician and record producer David Foster, raved about son Rennie David's musical abilities.

"It makes sense that he'd be musical," the Smash star, 38, told the outlet. "He's certainly obsessed with the drums! Or imaginary drums, for that matter."

Katharine McPhee Shares First Photo of Son Rennie's Face in Father's Day Tribute to David Foster
Katharine McPhee/instagram

Still, Foster, 72, said their son is too "young" for them to know if he'd follow in their footsteps in the music industry.

"When you look at somebody like [athletes] Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, their kids are very talented... but they're not tennis players, so we don't know," he added.

In August, McPhee shared two sweet videos on her Instagram Story of Rennie playing with different instruments around the house. First, little Rennie was seen behind a piano, banging on different keys.

"I love these chunky thighs," she wrote at the time, slowly zooming in on her son from across the room.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McPhee also showed Rennie tapping away on an electronic drum pad. "Already showing off my child's talents," she teased in the caption.

It was not the first time McPhee has given a peek at her son's budding musical talent. A month prior, she shared videos on her Instagram Story of Rennie having a blast with a tiny red drum set. The infant played away happily as his mom documented the cute moment.

"16 months drummer boy 🥰," she captioned that video.

RELATED VIDEO: Katharine McPhee Shares a Bikini Photo 1 Month After Giving Birth: 'Loving My Curves'

Rennie is McPhee's first child and Foster's sixth. The music producer is also dad to daughters Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 52, and Amy, 49, from previous relationships. McPhee and Foster tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006.

Foster talked to PEOPLE in February about the possibility of Rennie inheriting his parents' musical abilities, joking, "He plays Mozart and Bach flawlessly."

Related Articles
Katharine McPhee Foster son Rennie plays drums
Katharine McPhee Shows Off Son Rennie's Musical 'Talents' as He Plays on Piano and Drums
Katharine McPhee Shares Photo of Son Rennie on Golf Course
Katharine McPhee Shows Son Rennie, 17 Months, Exploring the Golf Course: 'Start Em Young'
Katharine McPhee Shares Videos of 'Little Drummer Boy' Rennie
Katharine McPhee Shares Videos of Her and David Foster's 'Little Drummer Boy' Rennie, 16 Months
Katharine McPhee Jokes Husband David Foster Doesn’t Get ‘Much Attention’ in Loved-Up Photos
Katharine McPhee Jokes Husband David Foster Doesn't Get 'Much Attention' in Loved-Up Photos
Kristin Cavallari - Camden, August Birthday
Kristin Cavallari's Son, 10, Wears Mom's Shoes, She Jokes She 'Didn't Think' He'd Be First to Steal
David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee and David Foster Say They're 'Having the Best Time' Raising 1-Year-Old Son Rennie
Katharine McPhee Shares First Photo of Son Rennie's Face in Father's Day Tribute to David Foster
Katharine McPhee Shares First Photo of Son Rennie's Face in Father's Day Tribute to David Foster
Katherine Foster
Katharine McPhee Shares Rare Photo of Son Rennie on Capri Boat Outing: 'Too Much Fun in the Sun'
Katharine McPhee
David Foster, 72, Opens Up About Being Dad Again Later in Life: 'I Have More Time'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjWnd42r6ev/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link nickcannon's profile picture nickcannon Verified All in a days work!! Onyx has the right idea! It’s a wrap! Meditation and Rejuvenation aligns the Spirit! 2h
Nick Cannon Cuddles with Baby Girl Onyx in New Photo: 'Meditation and Rejuvenation'
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kate Hudson's Fiancé? All About Danny Fujikawa
David Foster Katherine McPhee
David Foster Calls Wife Katharine McPhee a 'Star' and Says 'It's Great Being a Dad' Again at 72
Katharine McPhee Dons Bunny Ears for Scenic Easter Outing with Husband David Foster and Son Rennie
Katharine McPhee and Husband David Foster Enjoy Scenic Easter Outing with Son Rennie
Katharine McPhee Foster Instagram
Katharine McPhee's Stepdaughters Erin and Sara Foster Defend Post-Baby Bikini Photo: 'Let Her Live'
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with New Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with Baby Brother Zane