Katharine McPhee says her 20-month-old son is taking after Mom and Dad.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Wednesday, the singer-actress and her husband, musician and record producer David Foster, raved about son Rennie David's musical abilities.

"It makes sense that he'd be musical," the Smash star, 38, told the outlet. "He's certainly obsessed with the drums! Or imaginary drums, for that matter."

Katharine McPhee/instagram

Still, Foster, 72, said their son is too "young" for them to know if he'd follow in their footsteps in the music industry.

"When you look at somebody like [athletes] Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, their kids are very talented... but they're not tennis players, so we don't know," he added.

In August, McPhee shared two sweet videos on her Instagram Story of Rennie playing with different instruments around the house. First, little Rennie was seen behind a piano, banging on different keys.

"I love these chunky thighs," she wrote at the time, slowly zooming in on her son from across the room.

McPhee also showed Rennie tapping away on an electronic drum pad. "Already showing off my child's talents," she teased in the caption.

It was not the first time McPhee has given a peek at her son's budding musical talent. A month prior, she shared videos on her Instagram Story of Rennie having a blast with a tiny red drum set. The infant played away happily as his mom documented the cute moment.

"16 months drummer boy 🥰," she captioned that video.

Rennie is McPhee's first child and Foster's sixth. The music producer is also dad to daughters Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 52, and Amy, 49, from previous relationships. McPhee and Foster tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006.

Foster talked to PEOPLE in February about the possibility of Rennie inheriting his parents' musical abilities, joking, "He plays Mozart and Bach flawlessly."