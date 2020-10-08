Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child with Husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee is a mommy-to-be!

The Smash actress, 36, and husband David Foster are expecting their first child together, sources confirm to PEOPLE.

McPhee and Foster were spotted out on Tuesday in Montecito, California, grabbing lunch together and shopping for baby buys.

The mom-to-be dressed casually in gray leggings, a black top and a baseball cap while carrying her dog in a bag.

McPhee and Foster, 70, tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006 when he mentored her and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol.

Foster is already father to daughters Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shared with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 46, from previous relationships.

Erin previously told PEOPLE that McPhee has been a positive addition to their lives — and they sometimes jokingly refer to her as "Mommy!"

"Interestingly, the age difference has played a role in a positive way," Erin said. "Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings. Kat has really pushed him to open up. We could get into a fight, and then Kat's like, 'No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back.' She's a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable."

Foster added that he gives his wife credit for coming "into this" family of five adult daughters. "I think she navigates it really, really well," he said. "And so do they. Because they could be horrible. It sure makes it easier for me that they get along. It's not a fleeting thing, either. It's been a few years."

The pair were married in June 28, 2019, in front of family and friends in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington. About 150 guests were in attendance, including all of Foster's kids.

For their one-year wedding anniversary, the couple had originally planned to return to London to celebrate, but that trip was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.