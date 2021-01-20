Pregnant Katharine McPhee Wears Pink Outfit While Cradling Baby Bump to Show Off 'What's in the Oven'

Katharine McPhee is documenting her pregnancy progression.

The Smash star, 36, shared a new snapshot on Instagram Tuesday showing off her baby bump in a sunny mirror selfie. In the photo, McPhee slightly obscures her face with the positioning of her phone while taking the snapshot, cradling her belly while wearing all-pink garb next to an arrangement of flowers.

In the caption, McPhee explains she's doing a giveaway to her social media followers, joking that her baby is not the prize. "GIVEAWAY!🚨 NOT what's in the oven!! 🥰 ," she writes.

McPhee's choice of a pink outfit comes a month after she opted to showcase her bump while dressed in baby blue, leading some to read into the color as a possible tease for the sex of the baby on the way. "💙🦋💙," she wrote alongside that maternity post at the time.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in October that the actress and husband David Foster, 71, are expecting their first child together. At the time, the couple were spotted in Montecito, California, having lunch and shopping for baby buys.