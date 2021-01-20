Pregnant Katharine McPhee Wears Pink Outfit While Cradling Baby Bump to Show Off 'What's in the Oven'
The star is expecting her first child with husband David Foster
Katharine McPhee is documenting her pregnancy progression.
The Smash star, 36, shared a new snapshot on Instagram Tuesday showing off her baby bump in a sunny mirror selfie. In the photo, McPhee slightly obscures her face with the positioning of her phone while taking the snapshot, cradling her belly while wearing all-pink garb next to an arrangement of flowers.
In the caption, McPhee explains she's doing a giveaway to her social media followers, joking that her baby is not the prize. "GIVEAWAY!🚨 NOT what's in the oven!! 🥰 ," she writes.
McPhee's choice of a pink outfit comes a month after she opted to showcase her bump while dressed in baby blue, leading some to read into the color as a possible tease for the sex of the baby on the way. "💙🦋💙," she wrote alongside that maternity post at the time.
Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in October that the actress and husband David Foster, 71, are expecting their first child together. At the time, the couple were spotted in Montecito, California, having lunch and shopping for baby buys.
The duo tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006, when Foster mentored McPhee and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol. Foster is already father to daughters Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shared with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 47, from previous relationships.
A day after PEOPLE confirmed her pregnancy, McPhee seemed to reference the news on Instagram. "I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don't know ... is one of my favorite drinks and it reminds you of being in Capri," the Waitress star said in a video on her Instagram Stories. "Thank you, Aperol Spritz. I won't be drinking this anytime soon — wink, wink — but I'm very excited."