Pregnant Katharine McPhee Shows Off Baby Bump as She Poses Outside of Beverly Hills Hotel

Katharine McPhee is a glowing mom-to-be!

McPhee 36, shared a new snapshot to Instagram Monday that featured the pregnant Smash star cradling her baby bump, dressed in a floral-print white and blue dress while standing outside the Beverly Hills Hotel. She also wore a mask and white sneakers for the outing.

The singer's Chihuahua Wilma also made a surprise appearance in the photo, which McPhee captioned: "😷 🐶 🍼."

Several of McPhee's famous followers commented on the post and complimented the pregnant star (and her pup). Amanda Kloots wrote, "You look amazing!!!" while Rachel Zoe said, "Cuties!!!!"

McPhee, who is expecting her first child with husband David Foster, has been documenting her pregnancy journey for her followers on social media. Last month, she showed off her baby bump while wearing an all-pink garb next to an arrangement of flowers.

The American Idol alum's choice of a pink outfit came a month after she opted to showcase her bump while dressed in baby blue, leading some to read into the color as a possible tease for the sex of the baby on the way.

"💙🦋💙," she wrote alongside that post at the time.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in October that McPhee and Foster, 71, are expecting their first child together. At the time, the couple were spotted in Montecito, California, having lunch and shopping for baby buys.