Pregnant Katharine McPhee Shows Off Baby Bump as She Poses Outside of Beverly Hills Hotel
Katharine McPhee is expecting her first child with husband David Foster
Katharine McPhee is a glowing mom-to-be!
McPhee 36, shared a new snapshot to Instagram Monday that featured the pregnant Smash star cradling her baby bump, dressed in a floral-print white and blue dress while standing outside the Beverly Hills Hotel. She also wore a mask and white sneakers for the outing.
The singer's Chihuahua Wilma also made a surprise appearance in the photo, which McPhee captioned: "😷 🐶 🍼."
Several of McPhee's famous followers commented on the post and complimented the pregnant star (and her pup). Amanda Kloots wrote, "You look amazing!!!" while Rachel Zoe said, "Cuties!!!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
McPhee, who is expecting her first child with husband David Foster, has been documenting her pregnancy journey for her followers on social media. Last month, she showed off her baby bump while wearing an all-pink garb next to an arrangement of flowers.
The American Idol alum's choice of a pink outfit came a month after she opted to showcase her bump while dressed in baby blue, leading some to read into the color as a possible tease for the sex of the baby on the way.
"💙🦋💙," she wrote alongside that post at the time.
Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in October that McPhee and Foster, 71, are expecting their first child together. At the time, the couple were spotted in Montecito, California, having lunch and shopping for baby buys.
McPhee later referenced the news in a video on her Instagram. "I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don't know ... is one of my favorite drinks and it reminds you of being in Capri," the Waitress star said. "Thank you, Aperol Spritz. I won't be drinking this anytime soon — wink, wink — but I'm very excited."
McPhee and Foster tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006, when Foster mentored McPhee and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol. Foster is already father to daughters Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shared with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 47, from previous relationships.