Katharine McPhee Enjoys Indoor Pool Party with 4-Month-Old Son Rennie: 'Mommy & Me'

Katharine McPhee welcomed her first baby, son Rennie David, with husband David Foster in February

Katharine McPhee is enjoying a chill day with her little guy.

On Monday, the new mom, 37, shared a photo to Instagram of her relaxing in an indoor kiddy pool with her 4-month-old son Rennie David, captioning the shot, "Mommy & me"

In the snap, the Country Comfort star is drinking a Blue Moon beer while holding onto the yellow, pink and blue pool float carrying her baby boy. The blow-up pool is situated in the middle of a large room filled with swim accessories like life vests and bathing suit coverups.

While it is unclear what baby Rennie wore for the pool party, McPhee is seen in a black sports bra and her hair tied back in a bun.

Earlier this month, the mom of one, who shares baby Rennie with husband David Foster, shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby boy while out shopping at Dolce & Gabbana.

McPhee stood next to a yellow dress while nursing her son and hiding her breast in the photo with a sweater.

Rennie is the first child for McPhee and the sixth for Foster, 71, who has five daughters from previous relationships.

Last month, the American Idol alumna appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast where she opened up about her experience parenting with Foster.

"It's a growing family, and David's doing great," McPhee said. "He's always walking into a room saying, 'Where's my baby? Where's our baby?' He wants to hold the baby all the time, and be around the baby."

As for McPhee, the actress is loving every minute of motherhood.

The Smash star appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April where she shared that being a mom is the "greatest job" she will ever have.

Asked by host Kelly Clarkson if she is tired after welcoming her son, McPhee said, "I'm a little bit tired here and there but I find times to nap," before she added, "He's such a good little baby and I'm so in love ... It's my greatest job I'll ever have."