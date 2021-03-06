"Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully," a rep for Katharine McPhee exclusively told PEOPLE on Feb. 24 about the birth of the singer's first child with husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee Says 'I Love Being a Mommy!' as She Shares Cute Mother-Son Photo

Katharine McPhee is relishing every moment with her newborn son.

On Saturday, the singer shared a cute mother-son photo during their walk outdoors. "Just in case you were wondering... I love being a mommy!" McPhee, 36, wrote on her Instagram Story along with the photo.

The photo marked McPhee's first social media post since news of her son's arrival last month.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully," a rep for McPhee exclusively told PEOPLE on Feb. 24 about the birth of the Country Comfort star's first child with her husband David Foster.

Foster, 71, is also dad to daughters Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shared with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 47, from previous relationships.

Last October, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that McPhee and Foster were expecting. At the time, the couple were spotted in Montecito, California, having lunch and shopping for baby buys.

McPhee and Foster tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006, when the Grammy-winning producer mentored McPhee and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol.