Katharine McPhee Says Husband David Foster Was 'Annoyed' She Revealed Their Newborn Son's Name

"It's the only kind of thing you can hold onto that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep," the new mom says

Katharine McPhee got in a little hot water with husband David Foster for divulging their 3-week-old son's name.

The Country Comfort actress, 36, revealed their newborn baby boy's moniker — Rennie David — in a clip from Today with Hoda and Jenna (the full interview airs Friday), admitting to co-host Hoda Kotb that Foster, 71, "probably will kill me for saying it." On SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show Wednesday, McPhee updated that her husband was indeed "annoyed."

"Well, I, you know, my husband was kind of annoyed," she says of the unplanned revelation. "I said, 'What was I supposed to say? Nothing?' Like, 'I'm sorry, we're not sharing the name'? Because we don't want to be that pretentious over the name, but just, it's the only kind of thing you can hold onto that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep."

"But Hoda just asked me on the Today show like 'What's his name?' And I didn't want to be like, 'Sorry, we're not sharing it,' " she says, adding, "You can't say no to Hoda! My husband is friends with her too. So anyway, I think he's just like, 'It's the only thing we have to keep private.' And I'm like, 'I'm sorry, she asked me the question!' "

The American Idol alum says they "love the name," calling it "so original." The new mom adds that they decided on it just "two hours before he was born."

"It sort of took my breath away," she says of the name, which has a connection to Foster's extended family. "I was waiting for something like that and I just didn't think it would happen. We were going to name him something totally different, which was a great name, but not something that meant something."

"Anyway, yes, the cat's out of the bag. It's not like, you know, we're the only people who've named our child something, but it's just, we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could," she says, joking, "Anyway, I'm in trouble, but hopefully my husband won't be too mad at me!"

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in October that McPhee and Foster were expecting. At the time, the couple were spotted in Montecito, California, having lunch and shopping for baby buys.

On a Feb. 24 episode of the Women on Top Podcast hosted by Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok, McPhee revealed the sex of her baby, sharing what she planned to teach her son.