New Mom Katharine McPhee Jokes She's 'Having Fun' Pumping Breastmilk for Son Rennie
The actress demonstrated the pumping product she says is a "game-changer" for her routine
Katharine McPhee has found a pumping routine that works for her.
The Country Comfort actress, 37, welcomed her first baby, son Rennie David, with husband David Foster in February and on her Instagram Story Thursday, she shared the breast pumping devices that make the process much easier for her. She demonstrates the wireless, ″discreet″ Elvie Pumps in a photo over which she writes, "We're having fun."
"They're extremely quiet," she says in a clip explaining why she prefers them. "Lots of mommies talk about how loud the pumps are — it doesn't do that. I just love it because I can be in the car, I can be wherever, and I can get my milk stored right here in this thing, can cap it off and put it in the fridge."
She adds, "This is amazing. It's a game-changer."
Last month, McPhee opened up to PEOPLE about adjusting to life as a mom, saying, "It just feels so natural." She added of her baby boy, "I've had a really good baby; he's been so good. I'm so in love!"
The American Idol alum also said when it comes to easing back into her post-pregnancy body, McPhee isn't stressing.
"I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I've just been so grateful and happy that I've had a healthy baby and I've felt really good, emotionally and physically," she said. "I'm so happy that I don't have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet."
"I don't even think about them right now!" she added. "In my everyday life, I would have an event coming up or need to work out and it's just really nice to have a break and be happy where I am."
She shared of special mommy-son time: "I'm up at 5 a.m. with him and we listen to his dad's piano album [Foster's Eleven Words] and we have our quiet time. And at night before we put him in his room, it's just the three of us in bed. We take lots of pictures! It's really sweet."