New Mom Katharine McPhee Jokes She's 'Having Fun' Pumping Breastmilk for Son Rennie

The actress demonstrated the pumping product she says is a "game-changer" for her routine

Katharine McPhee has found a pumping routine that works for her.

The Country Comfort actress, 37, welcomed her first baby, son Rennie David, with husband David Foster in February and on her Instagram Story Thursday, she shared the breast pumping devices that make the process much easier for her. She demonstrates the wireless, ″discreet″ Elvie Pumps in a photo over which she writes, "We're having fun."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They're extremely quiet," she says in a clip explaining why she prefers them. "Lots of mommies talk about how loud the pumps are — it doesn't do that. I just love it because I can be in the car, I can be wherever, and I can get my milk stored right here in this thing, can cap it off and put it in the fridge."

She adds, "This is amazing. It's a game-changer."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Katharine McPhee Shares Her Favorite Breast Pump Image zoom Credit: Katharine McPhee/ instagram

Katharine McPhee Shares Her Favorite Breast Pump Image zoom Credit: Katharine McPhee/ instagram

Katharine McPhee Shares Her Favorite Breast Pump Image zoom Credit: Katharine McPhee/ instagram

Last month, McPhee opened up to PEOPLE about adjusting to life as a mom, saying, "It just feels so natural." She added of her baby boy, "I've had a really good baby; he's been so good. I'm so in love!"

The American Idol alum also said when it comes to easing back into her post-pregnancy body, McPhee isn't stressing.

"I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I've just been so grateful and happy that I've had a healthy baby and I've felt really good, emotionally and physically," she said. "I'm so happy that I don't have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet."

"I don't even think about them right now!" she added. "In my everyday life, I would have an event coming up or need to work out and it's just really nice to have a break and be happy where I am."