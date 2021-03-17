Katharine McPhee Reveals Baby Boy's Name and Its 'Long History' with Husband David Foster's Family
Katharine McPhee welcomed her first child with husband David Foster last month
Katharine McPhee has revealed her baby boy's moniker.
The 36-year-old Smash actress welcomed her first child with husband David Foster last month. Appearing on Today with Hoda and Jenna this Friday, McPhee reveals the newborn's name — Rennie David Foster — and why they chose it after her lengthy labor.
"Okay, well, his name, we haven't said anything. My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster," she says, adding, "We picked Rennie 'cause I'd actually been in labor for a while. We didn't have a name picked out."
"We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name," the new mom explains. "It was his great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, 'Hi, Ren Foster,' and so we said, 'That's a good name. It's a strong name.' "
The Country Comfort star adds that life as a mom is "the sweetest; it's just the best." She adds, "I'm in heaven. It's really been amazing."
Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in October that McPhee and Foster were expecting. At the time, the couple were spotted in Montecito, California, having lunch and shopping for baby buys.
The couple tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006, when Foster mentored McPhee and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol. Foster is already father to daughters Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shared with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 47, from previous relationships.
On a Feb. 24 episode of the Women on Top Podcast hosted by Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok, McPhee revealed the sex of her baby, sharing what she planned to teach her son.
"Now that I am having a boy, there are different things I need to worry about to teach him versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl," she said. "But it's kind of refreshing because I feel like I don't need to think about those societal 'this is the way you look.' I think men have different issues and different things to worry about."