Katharine McPhee and David Foster Say They're 'Having the Best Time' Raising 1-Year-Old Son Rennie

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are loving life as mom and dad!

The couple welcomed their first child together, son Rennie David, in February 2021. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Clive Davis' 90th birthday celebration Wednesday, McPhee, 38, and Foster, 72, raved about raising their little one.

"It's great. It's the best," the actress and singer said, while her husband added, "She's a fantastic mother. An amazing mother, and we are having the best time."

McPhee told ET she was "having so much fun" as a mom, despite some sleepless nights.

"I love it, absolutely. I mean, last night was a little rough, the time...he was up and then you know, when you're traveling with the kid, you have your moments where you get over-tired and frustrated," she said.

Katharine McPhee David Foster Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty/Breast Cancer Research Foundation

"But it's just so precious because it's just a moment in time that is not going to last forever, so, in my perspective I just cherish," she continued.

Foster quipped that his wife let Rennie "cry for three hours," and McPhee jokingly replied, "You know, tough love. Tough love."

Rennie is McPhee's first child and Foster's sixth. The music producer is also dad to daughters Sara, 41, Erin, 39, and Jordan, 35, with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 52, and Amy, 49, from previous relationships.

Speaking to PEOPLE in February, Foster said "just great being a dad" at this phase in his life.

"It's too cliché to say 'Now I have more time,' but I do: I have more time," he explained. "Without any reflection on any of my other children, whom I all love equally, and equally as much as my son."

Foster joked to PEOPLE that Rennie is just as musical as his parents, saying, "He plays Mozart and Bach flawlessly," before adding more seriously, "At 11 months? ... Obviously, we don't see any musical talent yet, but who knows?"

Also in February, the stars celebrated a very special occasion: their son's first birthday. McPhee marked the milestone on Instagram, posting photos from their son's safari-themed party.

"Happy Birthday to our cutie baldie baby who turns 1 today! Where does the time go?" the Smash actress said.