Katharine McPhee Says She and David Foster Would Love to Have Another Baby, but Are 'Not in Any Rush'

“I love being a mom, I really love it,” the American Idol alum said while appearing as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show

By
Published on January 27, 2023 10:15 AM
Katharine McPhee Says She Would Love to Have Another Baby: ‘We’re Not in Any Rush’
Katharine McPhee . Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Katharine McPhee is sharing her thoughts on welcoming another baby with David Foster.

While appearing on Friday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Smash alum chatted about the possibility of having another child with her husband and what being a mom means to her. (The pair are currently parents to son Rennie, 23 months.)

"I would love to have another baby, but we'll see," McPhee, 38, said, as the in-studio audience cheered.

"We're not in any crazy rush, but I hope so," she then told host — and fellow American Idol alumJennifer Hudson, before adding, "I love being a mom, I really love it."

As Hudson, 41, then asked McPhee if her son can sing "like his mommy," the star replied, "So far I would say his singing isn't his strong suit. I mean, he's under two, so I'm not trying to be too critical here."

Alongside his toddler with McPhee, Foster, 73, also has six adult daughters from previous relationships: Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36.

"I had all daughters until my son and I love all my daughters immeasurably, but having a son is a little bit different," the record producer recently told PEOPLE.

Katharine McPhee Shares First Photo of Son Rennie's Face in Father's Day Tribute to David Foster. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_rAgCp0-M/?hl=en. Katharine McPhee/instagram
Katharine McPhee, David Foster, and son Rennie. Katharine McPhee/Instagram

Noting that he is still getting used to the idea of parenting in later life, Foster added, "At this point in my life, it's different again. Not better or worse, just different. I still work, I'm still gone a lot, but maybe the time is a little more precious to me because I got more runway behind me than I have ahead of me now."

Despite that, Foster explained that it requires "patience" to be the father of a toddler at 73 — a skill he admits he did not have when he was raising his five daughters. "I was not patient when I was young," he said. "I was arrogant and just on the move."

RELATED VIDEO: It's a Boy! Katharine McPhee and Husband David Foster Welcome a Son

When Foster and McPhee first announced they were expecting a child together, the news was met with mixed reactions given their age gap. The songwriter is aware of the "naysayers" who questioned their decision, he recently told PEOPLE, adding that it's "a valid question," but he has his own perspective on it.

"I think that I can offer one thing to Rennie even though I won't be around when he's 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe," explained Foster. "I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that's not a bad trade-off. I hope so."

