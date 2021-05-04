New mom Katharine McPhee raves over husband David Foster's fatherhood skills on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast

Katharine McPhee Says Husband David Foster 'Wants to Hold' Their Son Rennie 'All the Time'

Katharine McPhee is adjusting to motherhood like a pro, and she has great help in the form of seasoned dad David Foster.

The American Idol alumna, 37, raves about life with newborn son Rennie David, born Feb. 22, on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein.

"It's a growing family, and David's doing great," McPhee says. "He's always walking into a room saying, 'Where's my baby? Where's our baby? He wants to hold the baby all the time, and be around the baby."

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," their rep told PEOPLE when Rennie arrived. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

McPhee is looking forward to celebrating her first Mother's Day with a change of scenery. "We're actually going out of town with some friends, so on a little vacation [with] the baby," she says.

She's recently been promoting her new Netflix family sitcom Country Comfort, the first season of which is now available on the streaming platform. McPhee plays a struggling country singer who takes a job as a nanny to a cowboy (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children.

"It's been great to play something so silly and different than I'd ever done before," says McPhee, whose previous credits include Scorpion, Smash and The House Bunny. "I've always wanted to do a comedy!"

One bonus of the format is that it gives her more flexibility to spend time with her growing family. "I'm a new mom, so it's exciting to be home with the little baby," she says. (And judging by the photo above, Rennie's a big fan of the show too!)

"This is the kind of dream show, when you're a new mom, and you want to just be home with your family, and you still want to have a great job, and a fun job, a fulfilling job," she says. "This has been my favorite job I think I've had. It's like a really sweet, fun family. ... You get to be funny. You get to be creative. And you're done before three o'clock, Monday through Thursday."