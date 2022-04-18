Katharine McPhee and Husband David Foster Enjoy Scenic Easter Outing with Son Rennie

Katharine McPhee is celebrating the spring season with her whole brood.

The American Idol alum, 38, enjoyed some family time on Easter Sunday with husband David Foster and their 14-month-old son Rennie David. "Pink dresses, Easter bunnies, baskets, friends & fam. But most importantly #heisrisen," McPhee captioned photos of the outing.

She donned an off-the-shoulder fuchsia dress with bunny ears, gold jewelry and white sneakers, pushing Rennie around in his stroller in a gorgeously manicured garden.

The singer also shared a sweet photo of Foster hanging out with his little guy as the infant played with a flower-shaped balloon.

McPhee and Foster, 72, celebrated Rennie's first birthday earlier this year with a safari-themed party after welcoming their first child together in Feb. 2021, their rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time.

The Smash actress spoke to PEOPLE about motherhood last July, explaining how she keeps a positive mindset when it comes to raising her baby boy.

"Sometimes you hear more negative stories about motherhood and how tired you're going to be and it's so hard. I'd like to be an example of how great it is and how positive it is," she said. "Because you do hear those things, but I think they sometimes get clouded with how hard it can be.

"And it is hard, but my attitude towards being a mom is just so grateful. It comes from such a grateful standpoint that I think when you come from a place of gratitude, the things that are hard you just deal with them and you move on. The joy outweighs the struggle," McPhee added.

The couple both raved about life with Rennie earlier this month. "It's great. It's the best," she told Entertainment Tonight, as Foster added: "She's a fantastic mother. An amazing mother, and we are having the best time."