Katharine McPhee welcomed her first baby, son Rennie David, with husband David Foster on Feb. 22

Katharine McPhee Dances with Son Rennie as She Sings On TV, Jokes It's His 'Only Screen Time'

Katharine McPhee has found her biggest fan!

On Monday, the American Idol alum, 37, posted a too-cute video to Instagram of her dancing with son Rennie David, 2 months, while the pair watched McPhee sing on TV.

In the adorable clip, McPhee is holding her baby boy, whom she shares with husband David Foster, and bouncing him in front of the TV while the actress appears on screen in the Netflix show Country Comfort.

"The ONLY screen time my baby is allowed to have 😌," McPhee teased in the caption of the video.

McPhee's stepdaughter Erin Foster jokingly replied, "Ugh, he's gonna be so musical and make us look like real disappointments 😬"

"Love love love 😍❤️," added Jessie J, while Christy Carlson Romano wrote, "😍😍😍😍 teach em young! Go mama go!"

Last week, McPhee gave fans a sneak peek at Rennie's nursery, sharing an array of photos of the charming room to her Instagram Story.

In the first picture, McPhee shared a glimpse of Rennie's crib, which is lined with several plush toy animals, as well as a pillow inscribed with "Rennie David Foster 2.22.21" on it.

The second picture revealed the other side of the crib, which comes equipped with even more animal friends to keep Rennie company. In the photo, fans also got a look at the wallpaper that adorns the walls of the infant's room, which features hot air balloons and a plane flying among white clouds.

The Smash star also offered a look at what she called her "favorite spot" in the room, an area that features a cream-colored armchair situated between Rennie's crib and a small end table.

McPhee welcomed her first child with Foster, 71, on Feb. 22, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," the rep told PEOPLE. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."