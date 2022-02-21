Katharine McPhee Celebrates Son Rennie's First Birthday with Safari-Themed Party: 'My Baby'

Katharine McPhee can't believe how fast her little boy is growing up!

On Sunday, the American Idol alum, 37, celebrated son Rennie's first birthday and shared photos from his safari-themed party to her Instagram Story. The singer and actress shares her only child with husband David Foster.

"My baby is turning 1 😭😭😭," McPhee wrote alongside a smiling selfie.

The Smash star then gave a glimpse into Rennie's adorable party, which featured a ballpit with a stuffed zebra, several play areas and extravagant balloon displays placed throughout the room.

She also posted a picture of her son's birthday cake, which was decorated with blue and yellow frosting and toy safari animals walking on top.

Last year, McPhee opened up to PEOPLE about the realities of motherhood, sharing that "it takes a village" when raising a baby, so "everyone needs help."

"I bow down to these women who just do it completely on their own, but you know, you say it takes a village, and it does because babies need lots of attention," McPhee said.

"And I think it's healthy for babies to have multiple people around them who love them, friends, families, nannies," she continued. "I mean, whoever you can, just [to] help you out — and it also, in turn, helps the baby."

McPhee also noted that she "loves every second" with her son but "there are moments that are hard."