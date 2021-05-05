Katharine McPhee Says Breastfeeding Son Rennie Has Been 'Easy': 'I've Just Been Really Lucky'

Katharine McPhee is feeling fortunate to be Rennie's mom.

While appearing on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the 37-year-old singer and actress spoke to host Janine Rubenstein about her Netflix show Country Comfort, and life as a new mom to son Rennie David, whom she and husband David Foster welcomed Feb. 22.

Detailing that she is "doing great" as a new mom, McPhee said that she's been pleasantly surprised to find that feeding him hasn't been as tough as she expected.

"There's so many different types of experiences that women have. [For] some women, it's really, really hard for them in the beginning, and then it gets easier," she said. "And for me, it's not been that. I've just been really lucky. Breastfeeding has been easy for me."

"I like to tell my side of the story because you hear sometimes from some, so many women have bad experiences and then women are terrified to have a kid," McPhee continued. "And I've just had a really nice experience. But every baby is different ... This baby is just super chill, has no tummy problems."

Katharine McPhee Katharine McPhee | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

And as far as sleep deprivation goes? The Country Comfort star says it's nothing compared to her hours shooting television shows in the past.

"I'm not going to say that I haven't been tired!" she said. "But I was also tired shooting on my show, Scorpion on CBS, for four years. Nothing made me more tired than that show. That show was so much work, the hours were really insane ... That show prepared me for anything. It was just crazy!"

The Smash alum welcomed her first child with Foster, 71, on Feb. 22, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," the rep told PEOPLE. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 after dating for a few years, but they first met in 2006, when Foster mentored McPhee and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol.

Foster is also dad to daughters Sara, Erin and Jordan, whom he shares with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison and Amy from previous relationships.

Back in March, McPhee opened up to PEOPLE about adjusting to life as a mom, saying, "It just feels so natural." She added of her baby boy, "I've had a really good baby; he's been so good. I'm so in love!"

Additionally, McPhee added, she's happy and in no rush to "bounce back" to her pre-pregnancy body.

"I thought I would have this pressure, but I've just been so grateful and happy that I've had a healthy baby and I've felt really good, emotionally and physically," she said. "I'm so happy that I don't have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet."

"I don't even think about them right now!" she added. "In my everyday life, I would have an event coming up or need to work out and it's just really nice to have a break and be happy where I am."