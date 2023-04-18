Kane Brown's Wife Katelyn Looks Back at 'Unforgettable Memories' with Daughters on Husband's Tour

Kane Brown has been embracing family life on the road.

On Sunday, the country singer's wife, fellow artist Katelyn Brown, took a look at some of the memories her family of four has made on the road in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Sharing special moments with daughters Kodi Jane, 15 months, and Kingsley Rose, 3, the 30-year-old wrote, "Sometimes we are so exhausted after being on the road, but when I get home and look through all the pictures while we were gone I realize how many unforgettable memories we get to make all while dad works."

"We are so blessed to be able to do all of this as a family 🙏🏼 thank god 💕."

In the photos, the girls enjoy the sights around them and entertain themselves behind the scenes as shows come together around them.

Katelyn began documenting their time on the road together last month, showing the girls joining the couple, who duet on the single, "Thank God."

In December, the family celebrated Kodi's first birthday in a rodeo-themed gathering, where the toddler was surrounded by loved ones wearing cowboy hats and different decor, marking her "first rodeo."

Sharing photos from the day on Instagram, the proud dad wrote, "Happy first birthday baby girl ❤️."

Kodi has seemingly already developed some serious dance skills like her dad. The "One Thing Right" singer captured a video of him and Kodi dancing to his duet with Katelyn, "Thank God."

The sweet father-daughter moment was shared on their family's Instagram page in honor of Kodi's first birthday. "Happy 1st Birthday to Kodi Jane! The youngest member of the #KBFamily! 🎊❤️," they captioned the clip.