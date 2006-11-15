Kate Winslet on motherhood and parenting

Actress Kate Winslet , 31, recently did an interview with InStyle magazine and spoke about her children and motherhood. Winslet has daughter Mia , 6, with ex-husband James Threapleton , 32, and son Joe , almost 3, with husband Sam Mendes , 41.

I’m hoping to have more kids. I don’t whether one or two. Oh, God, I would love to have more.

Mia said to me the other day in the car, ‘Mum, I really love your cooking. To me it was a sort of incredibly triumphant moment, the fact that she observed that I do cook their meals. It’s great when the mum can be the person who represents all of those nurturing things for her kids. My mum was certainly that for me.