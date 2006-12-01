Kate Hudson talks about motherhood
In a recent interview, actress Kate Hudson, 27, talked about motherhood and possible future children. Hudson and estranged husband Chris Robinson, 39, have son Ryder, who will be 3 in January. Here are some excerpts from the interview:
Is Motherhood what you expected?
– I don’t think it’s ever what you expect. I mean in a sense, I knew I was going to be tired (laughs). Being a Mum and a working Mum it’s never easy but no, every day, it’s just crazy. It’s insane. I mean, as I said, the little things that just come out of his mouth like that – you just look at him and think – is there anything that’s not more fun than that? I mean that’s it. And you realise when you have your babies or when you love being a mum like I do – that no wonder all my parents wanted was for us to have a good time together. That’s all I wanted. I want him to be happy. I want him to realise that he can do anything he wants to do as long as he works hard for it and enjoys it.
Do you want more kids?
– Yeah. Of course.
How many?
– I don’t know. I grew up with – there are four of us. It was a good number. It was a really good number. And I was the only girl – three boys!
Source: Femalefirst.co.uk
