Kate Hudson talks about motherhood

Updated January 25, 2022
In a recent interview, actress Kate Hudson, 27, talked about motherhood and possible future children. Hudson and estranged husband Chris Robinson, 39, have son Ryder, who will be 3 in January. Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Is Motherhood what you expected?

I don’t think it’s ever what you expect. I mean in a sense, I knew I was going to be tired (laughs). Being a Mum and a working Mum it’s never easy but no, every day, it’s just crazy. It’s insane. I mean, as I said, the little things that just come out of his mouth like that – you just look at him and think – is there anything that’s not more fun than that? I mean that’s it. And you realise when you have your babies or when you love being a mum like I do – that no wonder all my parents wanted was for us to have a good time together. That’s all I wanted. I want him to be happy. I want him to realise that he can do anything he wants to do as long as he works hard for it and enjoys it.

Do you want more kids?

Yeah. Of course.

How many?

I don’t know. I grew up with – there are four of us. It was a good number. It was a really good number. And I was the only girl – three boys!

