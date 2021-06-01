Kate Winslet Says Husband Edward Abel Smith Is a 'Superhot, Superhuman, Stay-at-Home Dad'

Kate Winslet, 45, swooned over her husband — formerly known as Ned Rocknroll — during a recent interview with The New York Times

Kate Winslet has found the perfect man!

The Mare of Easttown star, 45, swooned over her husband Edward Abel Smith — formerly known as Ned Rocknroll — during a recent interview with The New York Times, calling him "the superhot, superhuman, stay-at-home dad."

Winslet shares a son, 7-year-old Bear Blaze with Abel Smith, 43, whom she married in 2012.

"He looks after us, especially me. I said to him earlier, like, 'Neddy, could you do something for me?' He just went, 'Anything,'" she told the NYT, adding "He is an absolutely extraordinary life partner," she said.

She continued, "I'm so, so, so lucky. For a man who is severely dyslexic, as he is, he's great at testing me on lines. It's so hard for him to read out loud, but he still does it."

The Oscar winner admitted that Abel Smith "didn't particularly plan on meeting and marrying a woman who is in the public eye and therefore having been so judged" but that he handles it well.

And for someone whose surname used to be Rocknroll, he's very much focused on calming energy.

"He's vegan, does yoga, breath work and cold water swims," she told the New York Times.

Winslet is also mom to daughter Mia, 20, and son Joe, 17, from previous marriages. Earlier this year, she shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her son Bear is "pretty funny" and recently had an adorable admission to share with his mother.

"The other day my son was very funny. He turned to me and said, 'Mom, I've got a confession to make,' " she recalled. "He was very serious."

"He said, 'I'm just gonna come out with it. I'm just gonna say it,' and I'm like, 'Oh my god the drama.' He looks at me and says, 'I want to be an actress,' " she shared, as she and Kimmel burst into laughter.

She said she started to laugh at her son's response to which Bear replied, "It's not funny, I want to be an actress. Sign me up."