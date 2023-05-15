Kate Winslet Poses with Lookalike Daughter Mia on BAFTA TV Awards Red Carpet — See the Photos!

The actress and her daughter sported similar looks for the occasion

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 15, 2023 05:14 PM
Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton attend the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards
Photo: Eamonn McCormack/BAFTA/Getty

Kate Winslet and her oldest child just made a rare joint red carpet appearance.

The actress, 47, and daughter Mia, 22, rocked similar looks at the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday, posing on the carpet together in chic black outfits.

Winslet opted for an asymmetrical black dress, while Mia selected a black-and-ivory halter pantsuit.

They both sported updos, smokey eyeshadow, drop earrings and pointed-toe heels.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Kate Winslet (R) and Mia Threapleton attend the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Joe Maher/Getty

Winslet shares Mia with ex-husband Jim Threapleton, 50. She is also mom to son Joe, 19, with ex-husband Sam Mendes, 57, son Bear, 9, with husband Edward Abel Smith, 45.

In 2017, the actress told Harper's Bazaar that she doesn't "have a chef or a driver or things like that" because she would rather take on those responsibilities on her own.

"I would be so unhappy if I had those things and I wouldn't feel like I was being a real person anymore," she said.

Winslet continued, "Just because I am in a position where I can have those things, it doesn't mean that I have to. It just wouldn't be right for my family — I know that my kids would absolutely hate it."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet accept the Single Drama Award for 'I Am Ruth' backstage during the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images)
Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty

"I want them to look back and remember my chicken soup and my packed lunches and that it was me on the school run."

The actress revealed to PEOPLE in December that it was her kids who convinced her to join the cast of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

"My kids were like, 'Oh my God, Mom, you have to do it.' I was like, 'Obviously.' I said, 'Well, they're going to send the script.' They were like, 'No, it doesn't matter. Just you have to do it,'" she professed.

