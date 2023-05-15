Kate Winslet Poses with Lookalike Daughter Mia on BAFTA TV Awards Red Carpet — See the Photos!

Kate Winslet and her oldest child just made a rare joint red carpet appearance.

The actress, 47, and daughter Mia, 22, rocked similar looks at the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday, posing on the carpet together in chic black outfits.

Winslet opted for an asymmetrical black dress, while Mia selected a black-and-ivory halter pantsuit.

They both sported updos, smokey eyeshadow, drop earrings and pointed-toe heels.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joe Maher/Getty

Winslet shares Mia with ex-husband Jim Threapleton, 50. She is also mom to son Joe, 19, with ex-husband Sam Mendes, 57, son Bear, 9, with husband Edward Abel Smith, 45.

In 2017, the actress told Harper's Bazaar that she doesn't "have a chef or a driver or things like that" because she would rather take on those responsibilities on her own.

"I would be so unhappy if I had those things and I wouldn't feel like I was being a real person anymore," she said.

Winslet continued, "Just because I am in a position where I can have those things, it doesn't mean that I have to. It just wouldn't be right for my family — I know that my kids would absolutely hate it."

Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty

"I want them to look back and remember my chicken soup and my packed lunches and that it was me on the school run."

The actress revealed to PEOPLE in December that it was her kids who convinced her to join the cast of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

"My kids were like, 'Oh my God, Mom, you have to do it.' I was like, 'Obviously.' I said, 'Well, they're going to send the script.' They were like, 'No, it doesn't matter. Just you have to do it,'" she professed.