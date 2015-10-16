Kate Winslet on Her Mini-Me Mia: 'I Love a Forward-Thinking Daughter'

"Her brain works the same way that mine does now, which is brilliant," the actress tells PEOPLE

Now that Kate Winslet‘s daughter Mia is 15 years old, the Steve Jobs star says she is starting to become just like her.

“Her brain works the same way that mine does now, which is brilliant,” Winslet, 40, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I love a forward-thinking daughter.”

The mother of three — Mia, Joe, 11, and Bear, 22 months — says having an older daughter helps when it comes to taking care of her younger boys.

After giving birth to Bear in 2014, her son with husband Ned Rocknroll, Winslet says her daughter is “incredibly helpful to me as a woman.”

“I’ll say to her, ‘Mims, can you please have Bear for the next hour? I’m just gonna grab a shower and I got a couple things I got to do,’ ” Winslet says. “She’s like, ‘Yep, sure!’ ”

She adds, “It’s really special in terms of, that’s what families are about. Children should play with each other and look after each other. That’s really what we have and it’s very special and something that I never could have anticipated.”

