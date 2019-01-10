New Mom Kate Upton Steps Out in Leggings and Sneakers Nine Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter

New motherhood looks great on Kate Upton.

The 26-year-old supermodel made her first-time event appearance Wednesday since welcoming her first child, a girl named Genevieve, on Nov. 7.

She swung by a Dick's Sporting Goods in the El Segundo neighborhood of Los Angeles to pose for a few photos at its new Copper Fit display. (Upton kicked off her partnership with the brand this past fall.)

For the occasion, she looked appropriately casual in a baggy, white wrap-style top and black leggings. The new mom showed off her sporty side with matching sneakers and wore her blonde locks in loose waves.

Upton and husband Justin Verlander announced they’d become parents with a sweet Instagram post on Nov. 10. She shared a close-up of their baby girl’s face and hand. The caption revealed her name and date of birth.

Houston Astros pitcher Verlander, 35, also broke the news to his followers with a black-and-white shot of his daughter holding his wife’s hand.

“Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander,” the pro baseball star wrote. “You stole my ❤️ the first second I met you!!!”

Upton announced in July that she and Verlander were expecting their first child. The couple married in an ultra-posh wedding in Italy on Nov. 4, 2017.

In September, the first-time mom-to-be told PEOPLE that her husband was, surprisingly, “the most excited about weird cravings” — something she hadn’t yet experienced.

“He kept being like, ‘I can’t wait for the pickle run in the middle of the night,’ ” Upton recalled. “I’m like, ‘Okay.’ But I haven’t had anything. I’m fine with all food.”

The Other Woman actress starred in a video in September that showed her dedication to continue working out during her pregnancy, which her trainer Ben Bruno shared to Instagram.

“@kateupton showed me a new exercise where you do lunges with a kettlebell in each hand and a baby in your belly,” Bruno captioned the video, joking, “It seems really hard so I’ll probably pass, but it’s great to see her continuing to work hard.”

Upton told PEOPLE in September that she had to stop working out for a month of her pregnancy because she “was so tired and there was so much travel.” But she was eventually able to get back into it.

“I’ve been completely trying to stay healthy and work out through the pregnancy, and doing the best I can,” said the star. “It makes me feel better, honestly.”

And instead of worrying about fitting into a certain clothing size or seeing a specific number on the scale post-baby, she loves having that muscle.

“My favorite part of my body is my strength,” Upton told PEOPLE last month. “I love how working out makes me feel and that it gives me the energy to accomplish what I need.”