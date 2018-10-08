Lady in White! Pregnant Kate Upton Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Husband Justin's Baseball Games

Take Kate Upton (and her baby bump) out to the ball game!

The 26-year-old pregnant supermodel was a vision in white on Friday as she took in a Houston Astros game where her husband, pitcher Justin Verlander, helped lead his team to a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Upton’s baby bump was clearly visible under her all-white ensemble as she watched from the stands at Minute Maid Park in Houston, wearing a white blazer over a shirt and pants of the same color.

A second all-white statement-making outfit on Saturday — worn during the second game of the series, which the reigning World Series champs won 3-1 — saw the mom-to-be rocking a curve-hugging thigh-length dress and long robe-like jacket, finishing the look with orange touches via her bag, shoes, sunglasses and even her lipstick.

Upton announced in July that she and Verlander, 35, are expecting their first child. The couple married in an ultra-posh wedding in Italy on Nov. 4.

Last month, the first-time mom-to-be told PEOPLE that her husband was, surprisingly, “the most excited about weird cravings” — but she hasn’t had any so far!

“He kept being like, ‘I can’t wait for the pickle run in the middle of the night,’ ” Upton recalled. “I’m like, ‘Okay.’ But I haven’t had anything. I’m fine with all food.”

The Other Woman actress starred in a video last month that showed her dedication to continue working out during her pregnancy, which her trainer Ben Bruno shared to Instagram.

“@kateupton showed me a new exercise where you do lunges with a kettlebell in each hand and a baby in your belly,” Bruno captioned the video, joking, “It seems really hard so I’ll probably pass, but it’s great to see her continuing to work hard.”

Upton told PEOPLE in September that she had to stop working out for a month of her pregnancy because she “was so tired and there was so much travel.” But lately she has been able to get back into it.

“I’ve been completely trying to stay healthy and work out through the pregnancy, and doing the best I can,” said the star. “It makes me feel better, honestly.”