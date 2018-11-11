Kate Upton Gives Birth to First Child, Daughter Genevieve — See Her First Photos!

Kate Upton is a mom!

The supermodel, 26, shared her exciting news via Instagram on Saturday, announcing her and husband Justin Verlander’s baby girl arrived on Wednesday.

“Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗 11.7.18,” wrote Upton, sharing the baby’s name with a sweet black-and-white photo of the couple’s first child seemingly sleeping.

“Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my ❤️ the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018,” wrote Verlander, 35, in his own post.

The baseball pro’s photo, also black and white, shows the new dad holding his little girl’s precious hand.

Upton announced in July that she and Verlander were expecting their first child. The couple married in an ultra-posh wedding in Italy on Nov. 4, 2017.

In September, the first-time mom-to-be told PEOPLE that her husband was, surprisingly, “the most excited about weird cravings” — something she had not yet experienced!

“He kept being like, ‘I can’t wait for the pickle run in the middle of the night,’ ” Upton recalled. “I’m like, ‘Okay.’ But I haven’t had anything. I’m fine with all food.”

The Other Woman actress starred in a video in September that showed her dedication to continue working out during her pregnancy, which her trainer Ben Bruno shared to Instagram.

“@kateupton showed me a new exercise where you do lunges with a kettlebell in each hand and a baby in your belly,” Bruno captioned the video, joking, “It seems really hard so I’ll probably pass, but it’s great to see her continuing to work hard.”

Upton told PEOPLE in September that she had to stop working out for a month of her pregnancy because she “was so tired and there was so much travel.” But she was able to get back into it.

“I’ve been completely trying to stay healthy and work out through the pregnancy, and doing the best I can,” said the star. “It makes me feel better, honestly.”