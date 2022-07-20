Kate Upton and Daughter Genevieve, 3, Join Justin Verlander on MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet

The model, 30, joined her Houston Astros pitcher husband and brought their daughter to the special event

Justin Verlander has his biggest cheerleaders supporting him.

The Houston Astros pitcher, 39, was joined on Tuesday's MLB-All Star Game Red Carpet by wife Kate Upton, 30, and their daughter, Genevieve. The family of three were all smiles at the event, in matching outfits that were different shades of yellow.

The 3-year-old, who also goes by Vivi, is "really starting to get into it" when her dad plays, he revealed to The Houston Chronicle. He recalled walking through the clubhouse when Vivi stopped in her tracks as a highlight of one of Verlander's starts this season played on the TVs.

"She just stopped, looking at the screen, and said, 'Daddy, that's you!' "

Verlander opened up about what a different experience it has been attending his fifth All-Star Game, as it's the first one with his family, noting, "I think this time, it's something I want to experience with my family and specifically with my daughter."

Justin Verlander Credit: Bob Levey/Getty

In 2019, the Houston Astros pitcher talked to PEOPLE about how fatherhood has impacted his career plans.

"I would like to be able to play long enough that my daughter can see me and remember me playing baseball when she grows older," he explained. "Maybe if anything, it's going to push me to stay in shape and stay healthy, and be a good pitcher as long as I possibly can. I want her to be able to remember me on the field."

That said, Verlander doesn't expect his little girl to follow in his footsteps with the sport.

"She can be her own woman," he said. "I'm not going to be putting any pressure on her. She can do what she wants and I'm excited to see. She's got her whole life ahead of her. I can't even picture what. … We can all sit here and speculate, it's fun. She's got big hands so maybe she'll play the piano, I don't know! Possibilities are endless."

Kate Upton Justin Verlander Credit: F. Carter Smith/SplashNews.com

Verlander and Upton tied the knot in 2017, just days after his epic World Series win with the Houston Astros, where he was new after being traded by his former team of 12 years, the Detroit Tigers.

In 2018, the ace pitcher talked to Bleacher Report about his relationship with Upton, and how she helped to guide him through his public and private struggles as an athlete. The two began dating in 2014 as Verlander worked to recover from an injury he feared would result in the end of his career.