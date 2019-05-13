Kate Upton on Being 'So Obsessed' with Her Daughter and How She'd Spend Her First Mother's Day

Kate Upton couldn’t have been more excited to celebrate her first Mother’s Day.

Six months after the supermodel gave birth to her first child, daughter Genevieve, she opened up to PEOPLE on Saturday in Miami at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Kate Upton’s Strong4Me Fitness Class During “SI Swimsuit On Location,” revealing how she’d be spending the Sunday holiday.

“My sister gave birth to a little girl, as well, three weeks after me, so we’re spending Mother’s Day together,” said Upton, 26. “At the end of Mother’s Day, I’m going to meet [husband Justin Verlander] up in Detroit and we’re going to have a nice dinner.”

The mother of one also shared that her baby girl is “laughing and smiling” a lot at the moment, raving, “She melts my heart. I’m so obsessed with her.”

John Parra/Getty Images

Kate Upton hosts the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Kate Upton's Strong4Me Fitness Class During "SI Swimsuit On Location" John Parra/Getty Images

Upton is striving to raise her daughter “to be as happy as she can possibly be and to grow up in a healthy lifestyle,” she told PEOPLE.

“Eating healthy and working out is putting you in the best mental place to be your best self and to have that confidence,” she explained.

And according to the new mom, dealing with online trolling isn’t a problem for her because she doesn’t “really care about what anyone else says” when it comes to her body or anything else in her life.

“It’s hard coming back post baby,” Upton admitted. “I’m working out and still trying to lose all the baby weight, but I’ll get there though, and I know that, and that’s what’s great about having a confident mindset.”

From losing the baby weight to all the joys of new motherhood, Upton has been candid about life since she and Verlander, 36, became first-time parents in November.

In honor of International Women’s Day, the model shared an intimate black-and-white photo taken while breastfeeding her then-4-month-old daughter. “Will cherish these moments forever 💗 can’t imagine a greater superpower! #internationalwomensday,” Upton captioned the sweet shot.

The proud mom also posted a black-and-white photo from her pregnancy with a quote that expressed her hopes for her daughter as she gets older: “A world without sexism would be a world where hard work, merit and qualifications are put before gender. True partnerships would be present rather than the constrictions of traditional roles.”

“Instead of being put in a box, everyone is on an even playing field and therefore benefits. This is the world in which I want my daughter to thrive,” she continued, adding the hashtag “#internationalwomensday” at the end.