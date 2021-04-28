Kate Upton said her daughter Genevieve has seen dad Justin Verlander "golf more than she's seen him play baseball"

Kate Upton Says Daughter Genevieve, 2, Thinks Her Dad Justin Verlander Is 'Actually a Golfer'

Kate Upton's daughter Genevieve knows her dad Justin Verlander is a star athlete — she's just not exactly sure for which sport.

The supermodel, 28, appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she revealed that her 2-year-old daughter isn't convinced that Verlander is a Major League Baseball player.

Upton explained that the Houston Astros pitcher, 38, has been showing their daughter "lots of highlight films," but not for the reason one might think.

"I'm not sure if he's showing her highlight films because he's not playing right now, or if it's because — I think she thinks he's actually a golfer," Upton said of her little girl.

"She's seen him golf more than she's seen him play baseball," she said with a laugh.

The actress said that her daughter was so convinced her dad is a pro golfer that she even tried to point him out while watching the Masters golf tournament.

"When we were watching the Masters the other day, she was like, 'Daddy! Daddy' I was like, 'No, that's not what he does. He's not that good,' " Upton teased.

Regardless of his sport, Upton said that Verlander is the "best dad" to their daughter, whom the couple welcomed in November 2018.

"He's always so involved. He's the best partner," she told host Jimmy Fallon.

Back in November, Upton opened up to PEOPLE about some of Genevieve's current interests, which includes watching tons of content on Disney+.

"We're deep in Disney+," she said. "Vivi loves anything with animals in it."

Sharing that her daughter loves The Lion King and Bolt, Upton said that Genevieve also has a fascination with one other Pixar film.