Justin Verlander Holds New Baby as Kate Upton Raves, 'Daddy Daughter Snuggles Beat Everything'

Baby Genevieve has already hit a home run in her dad’s heart.

In an adorable black-and-white photo, Justin Verlander cradles his daughter, whom he and wife Kate Upton welcomed on Nov. 7, to lessen the sting of losing a coveted baseball honor.

“Didn’t win #cyyoungaward, but I can’t be too upset when I have this little girl waiting for her daddy off camera!” the MLB pitcher, 35, captioned the Wednesday snapshot.

In a re-post of the photo, the Sports Illustrated model wrote with a red heart, “Daddy daughter snuggles beat everything.”

Verlander, who plays for the Houston Astros, was bested for the American League award by the Tampa Bay Rays’ Blake Snell, CBS News reported. The New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom was victorious in the National League.

Let’s just say I won’t be going to Tampa any time soon #Tampastrikesagain #CyYoung … Justin wants everyone to know I’m “joking” — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 15, 2018

The couple’s famous pals were quick to comment on the aww-worthy post. “Fingers crossed it’s his!” comedian Whitney Cummings joked.

Model Lily Aldridge left a series of pink hearts, while fellow model Karlie Kloss added two red hearts and a heart eyes emoji and racecar driver Kurt Busch said, “Congrats brother!!!”

Upton, 26, reacted to her husband losing the award in a cheeky tweet. “Let’s just say I won’t be going to Tampa any time soon #Tampastrikesagain #CyYoung,” she posted. “Justin wants everyone to know I’m ‘joking.’ “

On Saturday, the couple shared precious close-ups of their newborn to announce her birth.

Earlier in November, Verlander wrote a touching note on Instagram to Upton on their first wedding anniversary.

“I feel like the luckiest man in the world to have married my best friend. Every day you inspire me to want to be better,” he said. “You are such a strong woman but yet still so very caring. You stand up for what you believe in. You are just as beautiful on the inside as you are out.”

“You are the first thing I want to see every morning for the rest of my life,” he continued. “You are the first person I want to talk to when something good, or bad happens. You are the person I always try my best to make happy. I know that together is where we are supposed to be. In good times and in bad together is when we are at our best!”

“You are my everything and I am so blessed to experience this crazy journey of life together with you,” Verlander concluded. “Happy 1 year anniversary to the best wife anyone could ever ask for!”