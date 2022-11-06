Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Give First Look at Daughter's Face While Celebrating World Series Win

"Just to see him do what he loves, just to see him do his craft, he's such an artist out there," the model said of her husband

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 6, 2022 05:07 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock (13610461ao) Justin Verlander, Kate Upton,Genevieve Verlander Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros, World Series Baseball on Fox, Game 6, Houston, USA - 05 Nov 2022
Photo: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock

Justin Verlander is celebrating his victory with his family.

The Houston Astros pitcher, 39, was joined by his wife, Kate Upton, and their 3-year-old daughter Genevieve at Minute Maid Park on Saturday to celebrate his team's World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The family celebration was notable as for the first time, their daughter's face was not hidden, as it usually is on social media.

Speaking to FOX Sports, the model, 30, reflected on the exciting and emotional series and victory.

"It's all an incredible experience," Upton told the outlet, "Having Justin home and being able to be together as a family is so amazing, and then to go to the exact extreme and be here at the World Series and then win is just so exciting and so worth it. We miss him every time he goes away."

Noting that "This is the most we get to see him," she added of the athlete: "Just to see him do what he loves, just to see him do his craft, he's such an artist out there. When he's pitching, it's really so creative, such an art, and we are so honored."

During the interview, Genevieve, who the couple welcomed on Nov. 10, 2018, could be seen adorably sitting on her dad's lap.

Verlander and Upton tied the knot in 2017, just days after his World Series win with the Houston Astros, after being traded by his former team of 12 years, the Detroit Tigers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Friday, the pair celebrated their 5th anniversary together as a married couple, with Upton posting sweet pictures on Instagram.

"5 years down… forever to go! Life with you never gets old. I love you @justinverlander," she wrote in the caption. "Happy Anniversary! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In one photo, the duo faced each other while holding hands accompanied by a scenic hilltop background, while another included a throwback picture of them sharing a kiss at the altar during their wedding day.

RELATED: Supermodel Kate Upton Marries Astros' Justin Verlander Just Days After His World Series Win

In 2018, the ace pitcher talked to Bleacher Report about his relationship with Upton, and how she helped to guide him through his public and private struggles as an athlete. The two began dating in 2014 as Verlander worked to recover from an injury he feared would result in the end of his career.

"I don't like to talk to people about being hurt," Verlander said at the time. "As athletes, you're not supposed to… But [Upton] was someone I could talk to. I mean, basically a therapist. Somebody I could trust with… worries about my career. Worries about, Can I make it? Worries about what I'm going through to get back."

Related Articles
Kate Upton (L) and MLB player Justin Verlander attend the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Kate Upton
Kate Upton and Daughter Genevieve, 3, Join Justin Verlander on MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet
Justin Verlander
Houston Astros Defeat Philadelphia Phillies in 6 Games to Win 2022 World Series
Justin Verlander
Astros' Justin Verlander Jokingly Exchanges Middle Finger with Phillies Fans: 'All In Good Fun'
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose on the field prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Attend World Series Game 1 in Houston Together
Tim McGraw performs during the Windy City Smokeout on August 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Tim McGraw Wears Jersey of His Late Father — a Former Phillies Pitcher — to the World Series
World Series Game 4 - Bruce Springsteen
All the Stars at the 2022 World Series Games
Carlos Correa #1 and hitting coach Alex Cora #26 of the Houston Astros look on from the dugout during Game 3 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on Friday, October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Everything to Know About the Houston Astros' Cheating Scandal of 2017
Miles Teller and Phillies Fans Go Wild After Team Clinches World Series Berth
Miles Teller and Phillies Fans Go Wild After Team Clinches World Series Berth: 'This Is Pretty Special'
Bryce Harper children in Phillies jackets
Bryce Harper Shares Adorable Moment with His Kids After Phillies Win — See Their Matching Jackets!
bachelor in paradise - tyler & shanae
'Bachelor in Paradise' : Kate Gallivan Admits to 'Critical Error' That Could Lead to Split from Logan Palmer
Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros poses with his wife, Nina, and his daughter after they defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-0 in Game Six of the American League Championship Series to advance to the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas
Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve
SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 21: Austin Nola #26 of the San Diego Padres swaps jerseys with his brother Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies on August 21, 2021 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)
2 Brothers Make MLB History Playing Against Each Other in NLCS Game 2
Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, waves to spectators while attending Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros, in New York ALCS Astros Yankees Baseball, New York, United States - 23 Oct 2022
Ted Cruz Comments on Being Booed and Flipped Off at Yankee Stadium: 'You Gotta Expect That'
Alex and Reagan Bregman
Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman
Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner
Who Is Bryce Harper's Wife? All About Kayla Harper