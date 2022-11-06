Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Give First Look at Daughter's Face While Celebrating World Series Win

Justin Verlander is celebrating his victory with his family.

The Houston Astros pitcher, 39, was joined by his wife, Kate Upton, and their 3-year-old daughter Genevieve at Minute Maid Park on Saturday to celebrate his team's World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The family celebration was notable as for the first time, their daughter's face was not hidden, as it usually is on social media.

Speaking to FOX Sports, the model, 30, reflected on the exciting and emotional series and victory.

"It's all an incredible experience," Upton told the outlet, "Having Justin home and being able to be together as a family is so amazing, and then to go to the exact extreme and be here at the World Series and then win is just so exciting and so worth it. We miss him every time he goes away."

Noting that "This is the most we get to see him," she added of the athlete: "Just to see him do what he loves, just to see him do his craft, he's such an artist out there. When he's pitching, it's really so creative, such an art, and we are so honored."

During the interview, Genevieve, who the couple welcomed on Nov. 10, 2018, could be seen adorably sitting on her dad's lap.

Verlander and Upton tied the knot in 2017, just days after his World Series win with the Houston Astros, after being traded by his former team of 12 years, the Detroit Tigers.

On Friday, the pair celebrated their 5th anniversary together as a married couple, with Upton posting sweet pictures on Instagram.

"5 years down… forever to go! Life with you never gets old. I love you @justinverlander," she wrote in the caption. "Happy Anniversary! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In one photo, the duo faced each other while holding hands accompanied by a scenic hilltop background, while another included a throwback picture of them sharing a kiss at the altar during their wedding day.

In 2018, the ace pitcher talked to Bleacher Report about his relationship with Upton, and how she helped to guide him through his public and private struggles as an athlete. The two began dating in 2014 as Verlander worked to recover from an injury he feared would result in the end of his career.

"I don't like to talk to people about being hurt," Verlander said at the time. "As athletes, you're not supposed to… But [Upton] was someone I could talk to. I mean, basically a therapist. Somebody I could trust with… worries about my career. Worries about, Can I make it? Worries about what I'm going through to get back."