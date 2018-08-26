Pregnant Kate Upton Shows Off Baby Bump in Blush-Colored Dress with High Slit

Kate Upton is positively glowing.

The 26-year-old pregnant supermodel stepped out for brunch with husband Justin Verlander at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday.

Showing off her baby bump under a pale-pink, knee-length dress featuring a thigh-high slit and white jacket, the mom-to-be accessorized with sandals, a black-and-gold Céline shoulder bag and silver sunglasses.

The duo dined on salad, pancakes, eggs and more at the hotel’s Cabana Cafe, where the restaurant cheekily added on a “charge” that poked fun at the Houston Astros starting pitcher.

“#BeverlyHillsHotel really making me pay for that World Series win 😂😂 Thanks for the great lunch as always!” Verlander, 35, captioned a snap of his receipt, showing the $1 million charge for “Dodger Killer.”

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Patrick Smith/Getty

Upton and Verlander revealed their baby news in July, eight months following their ultra-posh wedding just days after the baseball pitcher helped the Astros score their first-ever World Series victory.

“You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!!” Verlander captioned a re-post of his wife’s photograph, which simply read, “#PregnantinMiami.”

“I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met!” the athlete continued. “I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”

Two days later, a source close to Upton told PEOPLE of the mom-to-be, “She has the perfect little bump and is feeling great.”

Earlier this month, the star pitcher opened up to Bleacher Report about his relationship with Upton, and how she helped to guide him through his public and private struggles as an athlete.

“She was instrumental in me not … like, jumping off a bridge,” Verlander said of his model wife. “I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own s—.”

“Who knows, if I’m even here if it wasn’t for her?” he told the publication.